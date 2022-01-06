JK Rowling accused of anti-Semitism for Goblin figures

JK Rowling still in the center of the storm. After the accusations of transphobia, on the writer of Harry Potter now also that of anti-Semitism. To throw the bomb is Jon Stewart, former conductor of the Daily Show, which in his podcast The Problem With Jon Stewart pointed the finger at the Goblins who in history run Gringotts, the wizarding bank. “They are the anti-Semitic representation of the Jews,” said the American, also presenting some evidence to support his thesis.

Stewart’s attack on JK Rowling is inspired by the Protocols of the Elders of Zion

In the world of JK Rowling, the wizard bank known as Gringotts is run by goblins or goblins. Irascible creatures (Hagrid presents them as “cunning but not among the friendliest beasts”), short in stature and with long noses, they are depicted as lovers of gold whom they jealously guard in a dense network of tunnels and tunnels in the basement of the building . You can see them already in the first chapter, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, when the young protagonist goes to the bank with Hagrid to take the money necessary for the purchase of school supplies. For Jon Stewart, however, they would be proof of the writer’s anti-Semitism.

As proof of his thesis, Stewart presented a 1903 illustration from the anti-Semitic book, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. However, this is not an isolated event. In the past, formerly Marianne Levy, author of The Jewish Chronicle he had emphasized the similarity between the goblins and the anti-Semitic representations of the Jews. “The long nose, the elegant clothes, the claws on the fingers that caress the gold are classic anti-Semitic tropes,” he told theHollywood Reporter. However, many have defended the works of JK Rowling, underlining how the villains of Harry Potter, obsessed with the pure blood of the wizarding world, were a clear reference to the Nazis. Neither the author nor Warner Bros, producer of the motion pictures, have commented on this.

READ ALSO: Quidditch versus JK Rowling for her transphobic posts

Emma Watson is also in the storm for a pro-Palestinian post

At the center of criticism, however, there is not only JK Rowling. Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the fantasy saga, came under attack by the Israelis. The actress posted a protest photograph on Instagram pro-Palestinian with the banner “Solidarity is a verb” and a sentence by the feminist scholar Sara Ahmed on the meaning of the term solidarity. Although activists for the Palestinian cause have praised Watson’s position, the same cannot be said for the Israeli side. Danny Danon, former minister of science under Netanyahu and UN ambassador, wrote on Twitter: “10 points to Gryffindor for being anti-Semitic.”

The current Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, is also critical: “Fiction can work in Harry Potter, but not in reality. If it did, the magic could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the Palestinian Authority (which supports terror) ”. Meanwhile, the post by Emma Watson it got over 1 million likes and 100,000 comments, many of them containing Palestinian or Israeli flags. The image in question is the work of the Bad Activist Collective and dates back to the clashes last year, when Israeli jets bombed Gaza in response to missile attacks. Other celebrities at the time, including Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Susan Sarandon, expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Emma Watson it is not new to high-profile social causes. A convinced activist, the 31-year-old Englishwoman is an ambassador for women at the UN, where in 2014 she gave a speech to launch HeForShe, campaign for gender equality. Among the 100 most influential people of the Time in 2015, Watson also participated in the recent Cop26, leaving his Instagram account to activists.