JK Rowling, accused of transphobia, releases a novel about… transphobia

TRANSPHOBIA – When fiction strangely echoes reality. JK Rowling, author of the famous saga Harry Potter and accused for several years of transphobia, released this Tuesday, August 30, a new novel, published by Grasset editions in France, the subject of which particularly caused a reaction.

Entitled The Ink Black Heart and written under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith, this one, the sixth book in his series of detective stories The Investigations of Cormorant Strike, tells the story of Edie Ledwell. Creator of cartoons on YouTube, this one is virulently attacked and harassed for racist and transphobic comments made by one of her characters. Stalked by an anonymous person, the videographer is finally found murdered in a cemetery.

It’s hard not to see a direct allusion to what the writer is going through in real life. The latter is in fact regularly the victim of cyberbullying, and even sometimes the target of death threats, since her very controversial position against transgender people.

A heroine accused of transphobia? A simple coincidence according to the writer

The writer had, among other things, given her support to a certain Maya Forstater, dismissed after having questioned transidentity by affirming that one could not ” change biological sex “. She had also published a much criticized essay, named JK Rowling Writes about Her Reasons for Speaking Out on Sex and Gender Issuesin which she explained why she spoke out on gender issues.

Taken to task by the public, she had also been singled out by the main cast ofHarry Potter. ” Trans women are women “, reacted Daniel Radcliffe. ” Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they are not who they say they are. “, had for his part regretted Emma Watson.

And yet, according to JK Rowling, who recently revealed the reason for her absence from the special episode Back to Hogwarts, the story of this new novel is not linked to his own experience. “I had written the book before some things happened to me onlineshe assured the microphone of Virgin Radio UK this Saturday, August 27. I said to my husband, ‘I think everyone is going to see this as a response to what happened to me’, but it really wasn’t. The first draft was complete by the time some things happened “, she continued.

Explanations that did not convince across the Channel. Some Anglo-Saxon media, including Tea Sunday Times and The Telegraphconvinced of the contrary, also criticized the length of the work, composed of more than 1000 pages.

