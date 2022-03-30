JK Rowling attends Fantastic Beasts 3 debut after missing Harry Potter special

JK Rowling returns to public events Harry Potter. The author of the literary saga about the young magician had been absent from Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwartsthe special for HBO Max that reunited members of the main cast with the filmmakers of the franchise.

The tense relations between the writer and several of the actors – who have criticized her for her transphobic comments – would have been the most plausible cause, although a spokesperson for the channel indicated that she was invited to give an interview but that she gave up. In the end, her appearance was reduced to brief excerpts from a 2019 video, while her biggest breakouts went to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

After that episode, this Tuesday Rowling attended the avant premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets made in London. The film, the third part of the film series starring Eddie Redmayne and set in the same universe as Harry Potterhas the author as co-writer, a role she played alone in the 2016 and 2018 films.

By the way, it is not the only striking presence of the launch. Renowned Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen (Another round) makes his debut as the villain Gellert Grindelwald in the story, after replacing Johnyny Depp, expelled from the saga in 2020 after losing his libel trial against the British tabloid The Sun.

Mads Mikkelsen at the premiere. Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP

According to the latest update, the franchise would be made up of five feature films, although the fourth film had not yet begun its writing process, producer David Heyman confirmed in February.

The third installment will land in Chilean theaters this April 14. The start of its presale is scheduled for this Thursday 31.