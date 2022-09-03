JK Rowling causes controversy with her new book: she just doesn’t understand

On August 30, the author of the famous saga Harry Potter, JK Rowling, presented his latest literary work entitled The Ink Black Heart, unleashing a shower of criticism due to its controversial plot.

Although the most popular saga of all time has its roots in fantasy and imagination, it seems that Rowling decided to take inspiration from something a little more realistic for her latest book, like her own life.

This caused the launch of the 1,024-page tome to be clouded by controversy, as the plot seems to reflect her own experience after being branded transphobic in recent years for her controversial statements.

Rowling’s new novel is the sixth installment in the mystery-thriller series. The Mysteries of Cormoran Strike. In addition, she was written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, used by the British writer for her latest publications.

In accordance with rolling stone, The Ink Black Heart tells the story of Edie Ledwell, creator of a popular YouTube cartoon, “pursued by a mysterious online figure” who accuses her of racism, discrimination and transphobia.

Ledwell is attacked by trolls online, but also by his own fans. After receiving death and rape threats, she is found stabbed to death in a graveyard.

Readers and journalists were quick to link the story of the novel with the personal anecdotes of the creator of Harry Potterwho has described herself as a victim of political correctness for her views on gender and transgender people.

It all started in 2019, when Rowling “liked” tweets that described trans women as “crossdressing men,” then mocked the gender-neutral phrase “menstruating people” (often used to be inclusive of men). trans men and non-binary people).

Even though many fans and critics tried to educate her on trans rights, Rowling escalated the controversy in June 2020 by writing a lengthy statement about why she was “concerned about the new trans activism.”

This caused massive outrage and as a result many of the former fansfriends and colleagues of the writer distanced themselves from her, including the stars of Harry PotterDaniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Recently, the novelist also took sides against a Scottish gender recognition reform bill that would help simplify the gender affirmation process for trans people.

What has JK Rowling said about comparisons?

For her part, Rowling has denied that the book was inspired by her own scandals. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the author of the ickabog he said that the book was written before the drama about his statements.

I should make it very clear after some of the things that happened last year that this does not represent [eso]. I wrote the book before certain things happened to me online.

Furthermore, without delving into the reactions around The Ink Black HeartRowling confessed that she anticipated that readers would notice the similarities between her life and the novel.