JK Rowling claims her place and appears on the red carpet of “The Secrets of Dumbledore”

It has been a season of many emotions in the world of entertainment. With the celebration of the Oscar Awards that recognized the best of cinema and the premieres that are coming, the fans are full.

Recently the stars of Fantastic Beasts walked the red carpet at the premiere of The Secrets of Dumbledore. And although the protagonists of the night would be Eddy Redmayne and Mads Mikkelsenfinally it was JK Rowling who gave what to talk about.

The author of the entire saga of “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Animals” made an appearance after the wave of scandals that has surrounded her in recent years, making it clear that she is willing to claim her place.

Rowling walked the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall from London in a navy blue dress with silver trim and a matching cape. She completed her look with silver shoes and silver earrings.

In context, the writer was heavily criticized after posting a series of comments mocking an article about “menstruating women.” This for the transgender community was a low blow as they did not expect a figure like theirs to have such a controversial opinion on gender identity.

“People who menstruate: I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she wrote on Twitter.

Despite denying that she was transphobic and stating that she “knew and loved trans people”, Rowling has criticized the proposed amendments by the Scottish Government bill reform of gender recognition, that would make it easier for people to legally change their gender.

He also criticized the Scottish authority for a change in its laws regarding orientation, which would make it possible for rapists to identify themselves as women. “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. The person with a penis who raped you is a woman,” she said.

The author was also accused of transphobia for turning the villain of her latest Robert Galbraith novel into a cisgender man. who fetishizes women’s clothing and disguises himself as a woman to fool his victims.

Since then, he has faced backlash from the trans community and from the Harry Potter stars themselves, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

At the 2022 BAFTA Awards earlier this month, Emma did not hesitate to make a comment that many considered “an attack” on the author, when she presented the award for Best British Film.

Watson was introduced by Rebel Wilson, who said, “She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.” Going on stage, the actress replied, “I’m here for all the witches.”

I love the shade Emma Watson just threw at JK Rowling at the BAFTAs. She said, “I’m here for ALL of the witches, bar one.” Emma is a QUEEN. pic.twitter.com/3jXEDVpzHQ – Alejandra Caraballo 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇷 (@Esqueer_) March 14, 2022

In social networks, many criticized Watson’s action and expressed things like “she owes her career to Rowling” or that “she should respect the author.”

Rowling was not present at the Harry Potter anniversary special, produced by Warners and HBO, which suggested that she was being displaced from her own world. While she did appear through stock video footage from 2019, Entertainment Weekly reported that Rowling was invited but her team said that what they already had was enough. They also stressed that the situation around her trans comments did not influence the decision.

The production of “Fantastic Animals” has been involved in controversy in general as it has also been persecuted for the dismissal of Johnny Depp as well as a recent scandal with Ezra Miller.