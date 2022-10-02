Entertainment

JK Rowling compares those who accuse her of transphobia to Joseph Smith, founder of Mormonism

Photo of James James
JK Rowling is responsible for one of the most popular and profitable franchises in recent years. Beyond the novels and movies since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80% up to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – 96%, has also stood out for theme parks, video games, toy stores and others. Despite having brought happiness to hundreds of people who felt identified in some way with the magical world, it has disappointed many fans.

For some time now, the writer has been in the eye of the hurricane for statements that have been described as transphobia. Several Harry Potter fans who belong to the LGBTQ+ community have shown their discontent on social networks, assuring that even the movies accompanied them in their process of accepting their gender identity. Stars of the saga like Emma Watson also evidenced the problem.

So far, every statement he makes generates a lot of noise, and in recent days he has been no exception as he has compared his opponents to Joseph Smith, founding leader of Mormonism. On September 29, the also author of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73% shared a tweet where they question the way they attack her without evidence, such as Smith claiming to have found gold plates that no one else could see.

It’s baffling that people are still behind “can you name one thing she said was transphobic?”, “How sorry I don’t keep score, I don’t take notes, I just saw them, knew they were transphobic and acted on it. Why is it so hard to just believe us? / It’s like when Joseph Smith found the gold plates and no one else could look at them.

Later his statement began to get more confusing as he focused on the history of the plates and whether anyone else saw them. This certainly generated a lot of conversation. While some scoffed at the comparison, others claimed they didn’t want their religious beliefs used to make an absurd point, and others tried to show why her speech is transphobic.

I didn’t have JK Rowling talking about Joseph Smith on my 2022 bingo card.

The crossover between JK Rowling and Joseph Smith was not something I was prepared for.

No one. Absolutely nobody. JK Rowling: To say that I am transphobic is like saying that Joseph Smith was a prophet of God.

Famous transphobic JK Rowling, frequently known for her relentless transphobia, is currently trying to compare people who discuss the many, many transphobic things she has said and done to the gold plates of Mormonism’s founder, Joseph Smith.

Not JK ​​Rowling casually comparing herself to Joseph Smith because people call her transphobic… then it becomes her learning about Mormon history.

Much was rumored that his absence in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts – 77% was due to all the controversy that revolved around her opinion on transsexual people, however, in recent days she tried to justify herself by ensuring that, since it was the film franchise, she did not consider it important to be present. On the other hand, she was also criticized for victimizing a transphobic in a recent book.

Photo of James James8 hours ago
