JK Rowling Confesses Why She Didn’t Participate In Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: ​​’I Didn’t Want To’

The news went around the world, and not only because the staunch followers of the Harry Potter saga expected the reunion of his cast more than a decade after the end of his films. Following the example of Friends: The ReunionHBO Max premiered Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, a success for bringing together the cast of the saga in front of the cameras for the first time since 2011 (the last time they were seen together was since the last installment of the franchise).

Thanks to that, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint They showed that their friendship goes beyond the screen, and they were able to show their complicity with Chris Columbus. In addition, the reunion was attended by Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Bonnie Wright (Ginny), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), James Phelps and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), and Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge). The recording took place at the Warner Bros studios, where official tours of the franchise’s sets are organized.

However, perhaps the most important character was missing: the creator of that entire universe that has nurtured so many souls over the years. The absence of JK Rowling, writer and creator of Hogwarts and its characters, It was only mentioned during the reunion when remembering some of the fragments of the interviews, but at no time did it appear on the set.

“I didn’t want to show up”

Neither the writer nor the HBO Max production team, nor the rest of the cast, wanted to comment on it. But now, months later, JK Rowling wanted to explain the real reason for her absence from the Harry Potter reunion. “I didn’t want to do it, I didn’t want to show up”assures the writer in Virgin Radio UK. In this way, the creator has confirmed that it was she who rejected her invitation to be part of the return, but that she did want to have her from the beginning.

Although in social networks there was talk that the most likely reason was all the persecution of the LGTBI collective, which has accused her of being “transphobic” for defending biological sex, she has explained that, in reality, they did count on her. «They asked me to be there and I decided not to. I thought it was more about the movies than the books, rightfully so. And no one told me ‘no’. So I decided not to.”has clarified in this regard.

Due to the persecution she has suffered in recent months, JK Rowling has stopped attending the press and appearing at public events. In fact, she also did not attend the presentation of fantastic animalsthe spin-off of Harry Potter that she herself wrote together with Steve Kloves. She has received death threats and some activists even published her address on social networks, which caused her to go to the Police in the face of threats and the risk to her physical integrity, beyond the psychological.