JK Rowling defended by Warner

JK Rowling has largely drawn the wrath of the community after his statements deemed transphobic. Several actors in the film franchise did not hesitate to denounce his remarks, such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Despite the bad press, the novelist continues her work on the big screen as the screenwriter of the spin-off Fantastic Beasts taking place before Harry Potter. A franchise developed by Warner who owns the rights to the universe. But at a recent press event, a PR representative claimed JK Rowling is not related to the studio or Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), who is present at the time. For fans, this is an admission that Warner no longer wishes to support the novelist in the face of controversy. And yet… The major speaks through a press release published by Variety (via CinemaBlend).

The opportunity for Warner to reaffirm that she defends JK Rowling.

The studio also confirms the great place of the novelist in its ranks.

Warner praises JK Rowling despite her damaged image

Is Warner turning its back on JK Rowling as many claim? Not really ! And the studio itself says so in a press release.

Warner Bros. has enjoyed a creative, productive and fulfilling partnership with JK Rowling for 20 years. She is one of the most accomplished storytellers in the world. We’re proud to be the studio that brings its vision, characters and stories to life. Today and for decades to come. On Monday, a statement was released claiming otherwise. This is wrong and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London regrets that it was made as part of a media event.

Difficult to make clearer. Despite the deteriorated image of JK Rowling with many fans, Warner still relies on his work within its ranks. We imagine all the same that the controversial opinions of the novelist towards transgender people will fuel heated debates online.

JK Rowling stays franchise screenwriter Fantastic Beastsa spin-off set before Harry Potter.