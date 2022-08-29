JK Rowling explains why she was absent from Harry Potter

Digital Millennium

The most important franchise of magic in the world of cinema was thanks to the powerful mind and imagination of the author J K Rowling, who made the story of the “boy who lived” possible. It was in 2001 when he hit the big screen Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, what would mark a before and after in the history of the big screen.

20 years after that magical moment, the cast of the franchise reunited in a special program but the creator and mastermind behind the story was absent, a reason that gave way to much speculation on the part of millions of fans.

Writer JK Rowling has revealed she ‘didn’t want’ to appear in the special Harry Potter Return To Hogwarts 20th Anniversary Reunion, and was not prevented from participating.

Return To Hogwarts saw Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) gather with other cast members to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series based on Rowling’s books, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

After the show aired in January, many critics noted the absence of Rowling, who only appears in archival video clips. It was then speculated that the writer was banned from the show after her earlier comments about the trans community resulted in backlash.

Talking to Graham Norton in your program Virgin Radio UK this week, Rowling revealed that she was in fact asked to be on the show, but decided not to.

She said: “They asked me to be in it and I decided I didn’t want to do it. I thought it was about the movies more than the book, rightfully so, that’s what the anniversary was about.”

Rowling added: “No one said not to do it… They asked me to do it and I decided not to.”

