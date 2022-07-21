JK Rowling, from being the first billionaire writer in history to being hated for transphobia

He was inspired by The Elephant House bar with an infinite latte and Jessica in his arms, although the idea had occurred to him three years earlier, when he was traveling by train from Manchester to London. The blank pages were his only refuge after the beatings, and magic, the Dementors, and that young apprentice boy with round glasses at Hogwarts, his therapy. “Suddenly the idea of ​​Harry popped into my imagination, just. I can’t say why, or what triggered it, but I saw the idea of ​​Harry and wizard school very clearly. Suddenly, I had the basic idea of ​​a boy who didn’t know who he was, who didn’t know he was a wizard until he received an invitation to attend a magic school. I have never been so excited about an idea.

Joanne Rowling (United Kingdom, 1965), better known as JK Rowling, was born in Yate, in the United Kingdom. As a child, she wrote stories that she used to tell her younger sister, and it was her fascination with Jessica Mitford’s autobiography that prompted her to study a double degree in French and classical philology at the University of Exeter. She very soon moved to Porto to work as an English teacher, where she met Jorge Arantes, a Portuguese journalist whom, despite his many infidelities, assaults and alcoholism, he married in July 1993 and had a daughter, Jessica. Her love story was as ephemeral as it was stormy. So much so that Rowling suffered from clinical depression and even considered suicide. “If I didn’t say it before, it’s not because I’m ashamed, but because remembering is traumatic. The scars of violence don’t go away, no matter how loved you are, or how much money you’ve made.”

In November 1993, the writer fled to Edinburgh and there, unemployed and living on state subsidies, Joanne completed her first novel, harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which would be published four years later by Bloomsbury, a small British publisher in London, after being submitted and rejected by twelve others. Rowling had to hide her real name before publishing it because the publisher feared that readers would be reluctant to buy books written by a woman. Thus, the writer and film producer began to use two initials, and not her first name. “My publisher, the one who published Harry Potter, he said ‘We think this book is for boys and girls,’ so they said ‘Can we use your initials?’ Basically, they were trying to hide my gender.”

A few months after the publication of the first book in the saga that gave life to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the American book publishing company Scholastic Press bought the rights to the novel for the United States, for a sum greater than 14, 5 million pesetas, a very important figure for a children’s book that reaffirmed its success and gave rise to a literary phenomenon that the press called “pottermania” and that was followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Y Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallowswhich went on sale on this day in 2007.

The Harry Potter story became the best-selling book series of all time, with 500 million copies sold and translated into more than 76 languages. But in addition, the last four novels have marked a milestone as the fastest-selling books in history; and the last one was best-seller instant that surpassed all the previous ones: in the United States alone, it sold eleven million copies in less than 24 hours. Likewise, produced by the American studio Warner Bros, which was associated with David Heyman’s production company, a film has been made of all the books in the saga, with the exception of the last book, whose film adaptation occupied two different films; And, not only with that, the story of the wizard jumped into the theater in 2016 as an “eighth story” that tells the untold part of Harry’s life and the story of his parents, Lily and James. “It’s very exciting to explore Harry’s world in a new way, through theatre. The different collaborations in this story are stimulating for all of us and we are looking forward to the premiere”, commented the author.

In 2008, JK Rowling became the first woman to enter the billionaires’ club. Forbeswhere she remained until 2014, when the magazine noted that the writer had spent her fortune on “acts of philanthropy and rigorously paying her country’s taxes.”

After Harry Potter the writer wrote An unexpected vacancya black humor novel that had its adaptation on the small screen thanks to HBO; the silkworm, the craft of evil Y Lethal WhitePolice themed.

The networks accuse her of being transphobic

The British writer has been in the eye of the storm since 2019 due to her opinions on the rights of transgender people, and has almost gone from being praised by the followers of the saga of the wizard boy, to being hated by them.

In recent years, JK Rowling made controversial statements on Twitter about trans people, specifically transgender women, saying that they were essentially “not women” and positioning herself in favor of transgender women. Maya Forster, consultant of the thinktank Center for Global Development, that he had lost his job due to his transphobic tweets. “When you open the doors of the toilets and changing rooms to any man who thinks or feels like a woman (…) you are opening the door to any man who wants to enter,” she said.

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

His opinions in recent years have been so controversial that they provoked a tsunami of criticism towards him, including several stars of the Harry Potter film saga such as Daniel Radcliffe as Emma Watson. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”