JK Rowling: Harry Potter celebrates 25 years away from its creator

Opposite Edinburgh Castle, in the heart of the city, is the Waterstones Bookstore. It occupies four floors of a stately building on Princess Street, the busiest street. It was in its windows that JK Rowling saw a print copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for the first time 25 years ago. “It was one of the best moments of my life. Thank you @BloomsburyBooks, for taking a chance on a total stranger,” she posted June 26 on her Twitter account. She and she added a phrase whose scope has yet to be defined:

“I had no idea what was coming as I stood dumbfounded in that bookstore, looking at my name on the spine of a published novel. Thanks to all the readers who boarded the Hogwarts Express in 1997 and stayed with Harry to the end. What a trip it was.”

An unprecedented literary journey and one of the greatest phenomena of popular culture.

The first edition of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone It was a modest print run, befitting an unpublished author, at a time when fantasy seemed out of fashion and children’s books were small sections of the publishing world. Bloomsbury printed only 500 copies, and 200 of those went to libraries.

That edition was enough: the novel won the Children’s Book of the Year award in the United Kingdom. The Scholastic imprint acquired the US rights and the book quickly climbed the bestseller list.

Today harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is the third best-selling novel in history, with 120 million copies, behind only History of two cities of Dickens and The little Prince of Saint-Exupéry. And the complete saga of seven books has no equivalent: it has sales of 500 million copies in more than 70 languages.

To mark the anniversary, Bloomsbury published a commemorative edition that reproduces the original cover and adds new entertainment material. It also reissued in a special edition the Tales of Beedle the Bard. It also launched a reading campaign in schools and invited fans to share their memories associated with the book.

JK Rowling conspicuously does not figure in the anniversary: ​​she has not participated in reader meetups and unlike in previous years, there are “no plans” for her to sign books, Bloomsbury reported. If she used to be the soul and the protagonist of the celebrations around the book, today she is not invited or welcome to the party.

With her tweets about transgender issues, the writer opened a crack in her relationship with some of her readers. And she doesn’t seem willing to change her views.

In late 2019, the author weighed in on Twitter in support of Maya Forstater, a lawyer who lost her job at the Center for Global Development after expressing criticism of trans women. One of her posts said that “men cannot become women”.

Then JK Rowling backed her up: “Dress however you want. Call yourself what you want. Sleep with any adult who accepts you. Live your best life in peace and security. But forcing women out of their jobs for claiming sex is real? #ImWithMaya,” she tweeted herself.

This week, after nearly three years, Maya Forstater won a discrimination lawsuit in London. The ruling held that while gender-critical views can be “deeply offensive and even distressing to many others…they are beliefs that must be tolerated in a pluralistic society.”

Contrary to the censorship of the debate, JK Rowling celebrated the ruling as a triumph for her cause: “Every woman who has been harassed, silenced, intimidated or has lost her job due to her critical gender beliefs is today freer and safer, thanks to the warrior that is @MForstater ”, he posted.

In 2003, when the Harry Potter saga was already a worldwide success, JK Rowling received the Prince of Asturias Award for Concord. By then, each new volume release was a global event: From Australia and Japan to the United States, children and their parents lined up at bookstores at midnight. Thousands pre-booked online; the main media disputed the manuscript and the editors had contracts signed to avoid leaks. The film adaptations took the phenomenon to another level: The film series is estimated to have grossed some $9.2 billion.

-My intention was neither to teach nor to preach to children (…) I wanted to represent the ambiguities of a society where intolerance, cruelty, hypocrisy and corruption abound, to better demonstrate how heroic it is, whatever your age, fight a battle that will never be won. And I also wanted to reflect the fact that life between 11 and 17 years old can be difficult, even armed with a magic wand -she said when receiving the Concord prize.

JK Rowling in the years of splendor of the saga.

Almost two decades later, Harry Potter is still valued by her old and new readers, but for many of them the writer seems cut off from her work.

“Many of you may be aware of JK Rowling’s recent tweets on transgender issues. We are very saddened and dismayed by this and do not condone the views that she expressed in any way,” reads the page for The Potter Trail, a tour of Harry Potter locations in Edinburgh. Formed by a group of fans in 2010, the circuit visits the main sites linked to the story of the novel. There is no charge to join the trail, which usually lasts about 90 minutes, but a contribution of between £10 and £20 is suggested. Part of this collection is allocated to the Scottish Trans Alliance, a society that works for the integration of trans people.

“This is a difficult time for many to be Harry Potter fans, but we sincerely hope that JK Rowling’s views do not diminish our appreciation for the books and their messages of inclusion and tolerance,” organizers say.

Chilean writer Francisca Solar became known in 2003 with a fanfiction about Harry Potter, Twilight of the High Elves. A success on the internet, its alternative version caught the attention of Andrea Palet, then in charge of the Ediciones B catalog, who offered him a contract for a novel with a youthful spirit that breathed the thriller and the atmosphere of the X Files.

This year Francisca Solar published The Via Damna, a novel with historical edges and a gothic atmosphere and with an effective narrative structure. Today the old admirer of the saga prefers not to talk about JK Rowling. Of course, she does not share her views.

It was in the month of Gay Pride, in June 2020, when the author of Harry Potter published the tweet that hurt her relationship with readers and with the trans community: along with a link to an article titled “Creating a post-COVID world -19 more equitable for people who menstruate”, he noted: “People who menstruate. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?

His post received thousands of responses, with insults and accusations of transphobia.

Days later, JK Rowling published an essay explaining her concern “with the new trans activism” and the effort “to erode the legal definition of sex and replace it with gender.” In her text, she stated: “I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I don’t want to make birth girls and women less safe. When you open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels that he is a woman… then you open the door to all men who wish to enter. That is the simple truth.”

In the same essay, she recounted that she herself was a victim of sexual and domestic violence in her first marriage. But her explanations were not enough

“Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are,” was the reaction of actress Emma Watson. Daniel Radcliffe took the same stance, adding: “To those who now feel that the experience of the books has been sullied or diminished: I am so sorry for the pain these comments have caused you.

Fan sites like The Leaky Cauldron decided to part ways with the writer: they resolved not to report anything more about her. “While it is difficult to speak out against someone whose work we have admired for so long, it would be a mistake not to use our platforms to counter the damage she has caused,” she said.

The author felt compelled to give up the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award she had received in 2019, after the former senator’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, rejected her tweets: “JK Rowling’s attacks on the transgender community are inconsistent.” with the core beliefs and values” of the organization and “represent a repudiation of my father’s vision,” he said.

JK Rowling has consistently denied the accusations of transphobia. She has also accused the siege of trans activists, who describe her as TERF (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist).

Authors like Ian McEwan and Tom Stoppard signed a letter in the Sunday Times in their support. And just as he has found support, he has also distanced himself: in the midst of this controversy he blocked Stephen King, a former ally, on Twitter because he criticized his position.

At the meeting of return to hogwarts of 2021, she did not participate. She reappeared in March at the premiere of Dumbledore’s secretsbut there is no doubt that his figure generates discomfort: in an interview with Tom Felton (Draco) a week ago, the press team prevented a journalist from asking him about JK Rowling.

In April, she hosted a luncheon honoring “the women who have stood by each other.” Among the guests were Maya Forstater and feminists who have polemicized with the trans community, such as Julie Blindel and Suzanne Moore, a former columnist for The Guardian.

Journalist Beth Ashton, Opinion Editor at The Independent, was trained as a reader on Harry Potter and feels that the author’s views somewhat overshadow her work. “While I’m sure JK Rowling won’t mind that I no longer contribute financially to the Potter empire, it’s a shame that something so important to my childhood now brings with it feelings of discomfort and sadness, where before it brought so much joy and relief.”

JK Rowling persists in her defense of women and confronted trans activism, sometimes with provocative tweets.

One of his last was in favor of Macy Gray. In a television interview, the singer expressed: “I will say this and everyone will hate me, but as a woman, the fact that you change your parts does not make you a woman, I’m sorry.”

To the irritation of her detractors, JK Rowling tweeted: “Today seems like a good day to make sure I have the entire Macy Gray catalog.”