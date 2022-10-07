JK Rowling hits out at Emma Watson for backing scandal-hit mermaids whose trustee allegedly sympathized with pedos

SCOTLAND, UK: ‘Harry Potter’ writer JK Rowling has slurred on actress Emma Watson after it was revealed that a trustee of a charity for transgender children, who the actress supports, had links with a pedophile organization. The author took to Twitter to condemn celebrities, including Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ series, after a Times report revealed that Dr Jacob Breslow, who was associated with the British charity Mermaids, had resigned.

The reported reason for Breslow’s resignation is that in 2011 he took part in a conference for B4U-ACT – which demands a dignified life for pedophiles. The organization’s website states that “As an alliance of therapists, researchers, and MAPs, B4U-ACT’s mission is to promote a scientific understanding of the people in our communities who appeal to children or adolescents, and to help them live in truth and dignity”.

At the conference, the former administrator also apparently used “persons attracted to minors” instead of pedophiles during his presentation. At the time, Breslow was a PhD student at the London School of Economics (LSE), where he now works as an associate professor of gender and sexuality.

After the publication of the recent report, the LSE said, as reported by the BBC, “We were made aware of a presentation given at an external event in 2011 by a then graduate student, now a member of the LSE faculty. We review those reports.

Mermaid also released a statement stating that “Mermaids has been made aware of Dr. Breslow’s historic attendance at a conference which is completely at odds with our values. Once informed, we took swift and decisive action to investigate. Dr. Breslow filed his notice the same day.

“We will review our processes and procedures in light of this event to make them even more robust. Safeguarding is of the utmost importance to mermaids and the safety of the young people we support is our top priority,” the rights organization launched in 1995 added.

Rowling, who herself has faced controversy due to her remarks about transgender people, immediately called on public figures to support Mermaid. The 57-year-old tweeted: “We have now learned that the mermaids have appointed a pedophilia apologist as administrator and that their online moderator has encouraged children to go on a platform notorious for sexual exploitation. It is a charity that has gained unprecedented influence in the UK. »

“They couldn’t have done it without the money and public support from some companies and celebrities, who eagerly cheered them on even though the red flags have been there for years. Mermaid fingers were all over the Tavistock Gender Identity Clinic debacle. They have been allowed into classrooms, trained the police and had unprecedented influence on health policy, even though by their own admission they are not a medical charity. We also found out that they were sending breast flattening devices to underage girls without parental consent,” she added.

Additionally, several people supported Rowling, with one saying, “Thank you, JK, for calling her! It is a shame that such apologists have a platform and are able to influence the youth! It has become a do-it-all society where morality and decency are nullified; dark forces are at play.

Another wrote: “So glad JKR is on this. I don’t have the platform and I’m nowhere near as eloquent. But I can let it be known that you speak for the majority of us. I wish we had more JKR…”

“Thank you for speaking. Your bravery and candor are so energizing and inspiring,” a tweet added.

