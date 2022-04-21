JK Rowling is eliminated from the jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II

Almost two years after the scandal began, JK Rowling continues to see the havoc for his transphobic comments on Twitter, we tell you why the Queen isabel II decided to do without the author at her 70th celebration for her coronation.

JK Rowling will not be part of Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee

Just a couple of months before the long-awaited celebration of the monarch, ‘The Big Jubilee Read’ has been published, (which is compiled by The Reading Agency and BBC Arts), includes the 70 books of authors of the Commonwealth of Nations most representative from 1952, (year of the coronation), until 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II sent a powerful message to JK Rowling. WPA Pool

This coveted list, which has 10 titles per decade, includes the most popular books and some not so popular but of great value to society, which is why it highlighted that ‘Harry Potter’ is one of the best-selling books and representative of British culture. of the latter was removed from the list.

Why is JK Rowling in the middle of the scandal?

Despite the fact that the 56-year-old author is one of the most popular and influential in pop culture today, she has recently been caught up in a wave of negative criticism when in 2020 she made a derogatory comment towards transgender women, cataloging her as TERF (transexclusive radical feminist). Shortly after the author received millions of negative comments for the way she speaks about the LGBTTI+ community, the scandal gained more force by reiterating her point of view, “If the sex is not real, there is no attraction to it. same sex. If sex is not real, the reality lived by women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to speak meaningfully about their lives. It is not hateful to tell the truth,” she wrote on Twitter.