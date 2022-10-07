JK Rowling knocks out Emma Watson and is supported en masse by Internet users

JK Rowling, the famous writer behindHarry Potter, is regularly at the heart of controversy. Already, in 2020, she was accused of transphobia after the publication of several tweets. The author recently took on trans youth charity, Mermaids, via Twitter, sparking a new controversy on social networks. Between his detractors and his supporters, the debate is once again inflamed… We tell you more below.

JK Rowling rebels against the Mermaids association and sends a tackle to Emma Watson

JK Rowling therefore “attacked” through a series of tweets the association Mermaids, which supports transgender children and teens as well as non-binaries until their 20th birthday, as well as their support, the actress ofHarry PotterEmma Watson. Indeed, the author ofHarry Potter denounced the cogs that led this charitable organization to hire Dr. Jacob Breslow. This administrator of the board of directors had to resign following the scandal linked to one of his speeches in 2011, at a conference organized by an association wanting to reform the way society understands pedophiles… True, Mermaids disavowed this organization, claiming that it was “completely disagree” with its values, according to the BBC. But in the eyes of JK Rowling the charity has “achieved unprecedented influence in the UK“, and this despite hiring a “pedophilia apologist“. An influence that would not have been possible”without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly encouraged them“, alluding in particular to Emma Watson! The writer also said that supporters of the charity “are part of an authoritarian, misogynistic and homophobic movement“.

I think societal contempt for mothers has been particularly obvious around the issue of child transition, but it must be said that men have also been threatened and bullied for speaking out. I’ve seen gay men being absolutely monsterous for raising their concerns around Mermaids. https://t.co/PzIvozmuHI October 4, 2022

When a single man speaks, people listen. When a woman speaks, we hear “moral panic”, “hysterical”. Hundreds, if not thousands of women have sounded the alarm about this and even powerful women like you, Jo, have been ignored. Nevertheless, thank you for speaking, all the same.

We’ve now learned that Mermaids appointed a paedophilia apologist as Trustee and that their online moderator encouraged kids to move onto a notorious platform for sexual exploitation. This is a charity that’s achieved unprecedented influence in the UK. 2/5 https://t.co/7guDJYAalJ October 4, 2022

Mermaids is going to be the new Savile [célèbre pédophile]. So many celebrities will regret not avoiding them.

They’ve been allowed into classrooms, trained police and had unprecedented influence over health policy, even though by their own admission they aren’t a medical charity. We’ve also found out they’re sending devices to flatten breasts to underage girls w/o parental consent. 4/5 October 4, 2022

They wouldn’t have could not achieve this without the money and public support of certain companies and celebrities, who ardently encouraged them when the warning signs had been there for years. Mermaids fingers were all over the Tavistock Gender Identity Clinic debacle.

JK Rowling, in this crusade against Mermaids, has received the support of many Internet users.

I can’t believe I’m STILL seeing children’s authors support Mermaids. What the f**k does it take to make them see sense! October 7, 2022

Mermaids isn’t the victim here—they’re the abuser. https://t.co/WEQzcPzsLb October 7, 2022

Hey @guardiannews. Just a heads-up there’s a pretty big story going on at Mermaids. Google ‘Jacob Breslow’ and you’ll find it. Lots of other papers have run it and I’d hate you to miss out because no one told you about it xxx October 5, 2022

In today’s Mermaids’ podcast, children listening are told that “trans people are art personified”. This glorifies gender dysphoria and suggests it is something to aspire towards. They are also told that “drag breaks down gender stereotypes”. It does the exact opposite.

THREAD Why are so many still trying to defend Mermaids? This is a group that promotes a dangerous form of gender identity ideology to children, claims puberty blockers are harmless and reversible, & encourages breast binding for young girls without parental consent. [1/9] October 5, 2022

A children’s charity has a secret trustee who has written of his excitement that being sexually attracted to children is emerging as a sexual and political identity. The charity, Mermaids, is supported by the National Lottery. October 4, 2022

It’s a big red flag when charities like Mermaids seek to dismiss legitimate questions about their conduct by misrepresenting them as an attack on the people they represent. It impedes accountability and shores up the myth that self-perceived do-gooders can do no wrong. October 4, 2022

