JK Rowling: Police investigate a threat against the writer for her support of Salman Rushdie

JK Rowling is one of the authors who has supported Salman Rushdie.

Police are investigating a threat against JK Rowling, author of the “Harry Potter” saga, after she expressed her support for British writer Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed in the United States.

Rowling, 57, shared screenshots of a message she received on Twitter that read: “Don’t worry, you are the Next“.

The same social network account also published messages praising the man who attacked Rushdie when the writer was preparing to give a lecture in New York state last Friday.

After the attack on Rushdie, Rowling said she felt “very disgusted” at the news and that he hoped Rushdie would recover.

