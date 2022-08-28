JK Rowling reveals why she didn’t participate in the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

She added: “The idea that women like me, who have empathized with trans people for decades, feeling a relationship because they are vulnerable in the same way that women are — that is, to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences, it’s nonsense.

She commented that “I respect the right of every trans person to live the way they find authentic and comfortable. I would march with you if you were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don’t think it’s hateful to say that.” “. After the controversy, Rowling decided to leave Twitter and took a year off from the platform.

The star admitted that she now has a “love-hate relationship” with him. microblogging after a year without using it.

“I actually took a whole year off Twitter, I mean, quite a while, and then when the pandemic hit. I didn’t actually go back to it because of the pub fight thing, but because I wanted to do The Ickabog — a children’s book, for those who don’t know it — and I wanted to publish it for free and Twitter is a very good tool,” he explained.

JK Rowling was always involved in the movies that were made from her novels, until that HBO Max special.

“Social media can be a lot of fun and I like the aspect of pub discussions. That can be kind of fun, but there’s no question that social media is a gift to people who want to behave,” she added.