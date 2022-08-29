JK Rowling reveals why she was absent from ‘Back to Hogwarts’ special

The British novelist explains her absence from the show celebrating 20 years of Harry Potter in the cinema.

His absence had been very noticed, on January 1, in the program bringing together the actors of the Harry Potter films, Back to Hogwarts. JK Rowling, the author of the literary saga behind the films, was not part of the cast.

“I didn’t want to do it,” the novelist said in an interview with British radio on Saturday, putting to rest rumors that she had been excluded from this reunion because of her positions deemed transphobic.

“It was more about the movies than the books”

“I was asked to participate. I decided that I did not want to do it. I thought, rightly, that it was more about the films than the books”, she still noted. “Nobody told me ‘don’t do it’. I was asked to do it, and I decided not to do it”. The show marked the 20th anniversary of the saga in cinema.

In 2020 JK Rowling tweeted an article referring to “people who menstruate”, commenting ironically: “I’m sure we had to have a word for these people. Someone help me. Feum? Famme? Feemm?”. She had thus drawn the wrath of certain Internet users, who had reminded her that transgender men could have their period and that transgender women could not.

Several actors in the saga had then dissociated themselves from the author, from Daniel Radcliffe to Emma Watson and Ruper Grint.

In the United States, Quidditch teams have even renamed their discipline, now called Quadball.