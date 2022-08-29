JK Rowling Reveals Why She Wasn’t at the ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion

On January 1, Potterheads had the pleasure of discovering “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, a special program to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the famous saga. This reunion in front of the cameras brought together the big names in the cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grintthe interpreters of Harry, Hermione and Ron but also many other actors and directors who have worked on the eight films. One major absence, however: the creator of Hogwarts and her characters, JK Rowling. Some thought that the novelist had been dismissed because of the controversy surrounding the transphobic remarks she had made a few months earlier. On social networks, she had indeed equated women with menstruation and therefore denied trans men who could have their periods and trans women who did not. Comedians, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, then publicly condemned such remarks and supported trans people.

But then, in a recent interview for Virgin Radio UKJK Rowling returned to the reasons for her absence. She wouldn’t have been dismissed. On the contrary, she would have been invited to this reunion but would have decided not to go. judging this meeting more film-oriented: “I was asked to participate and decided I didn’t want to. It was about movies more than books. This was the subject of this anniversary. No one told me not to come.”

The British writer also mentioned during this interview, the fun but also terrifying aspects of social networks, recalling the many threats received. As for the contacts with the actors of the “Harry Potter” saga, she confided that she was in contact “with some more than others.” She added: “But that has always been the case. I just know some of them better“.