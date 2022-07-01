JK Rowling supported by Warner despite controversy

Despite the controversies that swell around JK Rowling, Warner Bros. has just shown its full support for the author in an official statement to Variety. Their collaboration should therefore not stop there.

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades. But the controversies continue to swell for the small wizarding world, and more precisely around its author, JK Rowling, and her comments on transgender people.

Warner shows its support for JK Rowling

Despite the controversy, Warner Bros. has therefore just issued an official statement to variety. Their wish is clear and clear: show their fullest support to the author. Here is the official statement, translated into French:

” Warner Bros. has enjoyed a creative, productive and fulfilling partnership with JK Rowling for 20 years. She is one of the most accomplished storytellers in the world, and we are proud to be the studio that brings its vision, characters and stories to life now and for decades to come said Warner.

” On Monday, a statement was released by a third-party news agency that appeared contrary to this view. The statement was totally untrue and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London regrets that this happened as part of a media event that day “, can we read.

Rowling’s comments will have prompted a number of actors in the franchise to issue statements in support of the trans community. This includes Daniel Radcliffe (via a recent statement), Emma Watson or even Eddie Redmayne, although the latter continues to work with her on Fantastic Beasts. Ruper Grint meanwhile indicated that he liked JK Rowling, even if he did not share her opinions.

