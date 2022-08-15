JK Rowling threatened with death as she supports Salman Rushdie

The mother of “Harry Potter” showed her support for the author, stabbed this Friday, August 12, on Twitter. In response, she reportedly received death threats from an Islamist extremist.

JK Rowling likes to express himself on Twitter. Recently, she wanted to show her support for the writer Salman Rushdie, stabbed this Friday August 12 in New York and author of the book “The Satanic Verses” in the 1980s. On the social network, the novelist published a message in which she announces that she supports her fellow writer. ” Horrible news. I feel bad right now. May he be well “, she tweeted this Saturday.

Under her message, a man reacted virulently, announcing to the mother of “Harry Potter” that she would be next. The threat was immediately taken seriously by JK Rowling, who posted a screenshot of the message, asking Twitter and the police for help in locating the man. The writer also received support from his fans:

To everyone who sends me messages of support: thank you. The police got involved (they were already involved in other threats)

“, she pointed out.

An investigation has been opened to find the Internet user. Many celebrities have come to the defense of Salman Rushdie, including Mylène Farmer.