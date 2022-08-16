JK Rowling threatened with death, what we know

JK Rowling has received death threats following the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie. Warner Bros. defends the author of Harry Potter.

On Friday August 12, the British writer Salman Rushdie was very violently stabbed in the neck and abdomen by a 24-year-old young man moments before speaking at a conference organized in the State of New York, United States. Transported by helicopter to the nearest hospital, the author – the target of a fatwa issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini following the publication of satanic verses in 1988 – was immediately placed on life support. “ Salman is likely to lose an eye, the nerves in his arm have been severed and his liver has been stabbed and damaged “, then revealed the agent of Salman Rushdie in an article published by The world.

This aggression did not fail to make many novelists react. JK Rowling notably supported Rushdie on her Twitter account. A user then threatened to be the next on the list of “targets to kill”. The studio Warner Bros. then hastened to defend the author of Harry Potter by publishing an official press release in The Hollywood Reporter. ” We support her and all authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. “, can we read there. “ WBD believes in free speech, peaceful speech, and supporting those who offer their opinions in the public arena. Our hearts go out to Sir Salman Rushdie and his family after the senseless act of violence in New York.

The sulphurous JK Rowling counter-attacks

JK Rowling has no intention of giving up. The novelist has published screenshots of the death threat addressed to her. It also reveals that Twitter support believes that the “reported content” does not violate any of the social network’s policies. Rowling has already had to enlist the support of Warner Bros. in the past. The studio sided with him during an incident between Tom Felton’s managers and Sky News during a visit to the studio in London. The novelist nevertheless found herself at the heart of a controversy following transphobic opinions, which were also strongly criticized by actors in the saga, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. All is not rosy in the land of wizards!