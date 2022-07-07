JLC Family: Jazz confused with Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles, her crazy anecdote!

For several days, the episodes of the sixth season of the JLC Family are available on MYTF1MAX. While the old editions were broadcast on TFX, the adventures of the couple in Los Angeles are… Paying! Indeed, fans were disappointed to learn that it required a subscription to follow the parents of Chelsea, Cayden and London, in the United States. Hope the show The Battle of the Clans, which will oppose the JLC Family to the Guedj, would be accessible free of charge. Moreover, during a recent interview, Jazz and Laurent Correia did not hesitate to tackle Carla Moreau on her witchcraft case. When the two social media stars aren’t busy throwing spades, they’re taking full advantage of their American Dream to the. Moreover, in one of the sequences of season 6, Jazz strolled in Beverly Hills in the company of his best friend Noémie.

Jazz Correia lookalike of Kim Kardashian?

Ultra stylish, sunglasses and elaborate hairstyles, Jazz and Noémie did not go unnoticed in the streets of Los Angeles. Especially due to the presence of cameras. The influencer also confided that she felt like she was in the shoes of her idol, Kim Kardashian. Moreover, an admiration which earned him the mockery of the media and French Internet users. “It was the press that had started to say that we were a bit like the low-end Kardashians and I found that rather funny (…) And I even want to say that it’s a little nice because I like what the Kardashians represent in their country. I tell myself that if I inspire girls in France and quite frankly, it makes me laugh”, she reacted. And ironically, in the columns of the magazine Here isthe mother of three children revealed an incredible anecdote concerning the Kardashian clan.

Indeed, while Jazz was walking in the streets of LA with Noémie, for the filming of the JLC Family, passersby believed that she was the real Kim Kardashian. “It only happened to me in Los Angeles”first explained the influencer, to Here is. Before continuing, “With Noémie, we had all the cameras on us. I had dark glasses and my hair pulled back in a long ponytail. And Noémie is black and had a long wig. From a distance, people were passing and saying: Ah! There’s Kim and Malika!’ She’s Kim Kardashian’s best friend. It was super funny! », she revealed. As for her husband, Laurent Correia, he revealed that he had already been compared to the brother of DJ Snake.