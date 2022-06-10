JLo after sharing stage with Shakira at the Superbowl

A new controversy arises in the panorama for Shakira, beyond the one that the Colombian artist is going through due to the separation with the soccer player Gerard Piqué. Now, in recent statements by the singer JLo, this revealed that sharing a stage with the barranquillera in the 2020 Super Bowl was a mistake.

In this sense, the diva from the Bronx stated that it was not a good idea to have accepted this duet presentation with the Colombian.

“That two people act in the superbowl It was the worst idea in the world,” Jennifer Lopez said.

That said, the artist indicated that the mistake was not having done this with Shakira, but that what was really serious was having accepted the fact that two Latin stars had shared the stage in an event like the Super Bowl.

Given this situation, Benny Medina, manager of the singer, assured that “it was an insult to think that you needed two Latinas to do the work that an artist has historically done” and that this was what really outraged López.

In half-time, a documentary that will be released soon on the platform of streaming Netflix, JLo delivered these revelations and, in addition, there it is seen that in the rehearsal practices for the Show halftime, the artists did not look very comfortable and cordial.

On the other hand, one of Colombia’s leading influencers, Aida Victoria Merlano, faced with Shakira’s situation and her romantic relationship, said that “she should follow JLo’s example.”

The situation that Shakira and Gerard Piqué are experiencing, in the midst of a separation, supposedly due to infidelity, does not stop being a topic of conversation on social networks. Given this, Merlano had not spoken, but through his stories he gave advice to the artist from Barranquilla.

Stating that he did not like to comment on the lives of others, he jokingly insisted that Shakira should follow the “example” of Jennifer Lopez, that after crying over her divorce, in “a week” she would be dating another person again, without letting herself be affected by grief.

“It makes me feel sad to comment on the lives of others, so I will give my opinion, but very embarrassed. What do I think? That she should follow the example of Jennifer Lopez. Of course, because there is no tusa that lasts a thousand years or an egg that does not cure it”, began by saying the influencerafter his followers asked him about the situation in Barranquilla.

However, in a following story, he continued to explain his point to all those who did not know the complete “gossip” about what had happened to Jennifer López, although Merlano summed it up in a few seconds by saying that the important thing was to continue with his life, “projecting”

“I don’t like to comment on the lives of others, but it turns out that she (Jennifer López) ends up with Álex Rodríguez and cries her eyes out, the paparazzi take a picture of her and a week later she was with Ben Affleck. Do me a favor, a… projected, I loved it”, It was Merlano’s words explaining his advice to Shakira and how, according to her, JLo had managed to get ahead of her disappointment in love.