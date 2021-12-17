JLo and Ben Affleck, (new) extended family trials – EXCLUSIVE

In front of the actor’s mega Californian villa, the super couple flying towards marriage challenge each other in a competition of strength and goodness. As the exclusive images from Today show

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with her 12-year-old daughter Seraphina Rose compete in a contest of strength and kindness at his home in the luxury residential neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. The 52-year-old pop star (PHOTOS YESTERDAY AND TODAY) and the 49-year-old actor, along with one of his daughters, are grappling with heavy packages destined for charity. As the exclusive photos of the weekly Today show, the most beautiful couple in Hollywood flies to marriage (LOOK) and begins to do extended family rehearsals – EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS | VIDEO

“IT’S A GREAT STORY” – Where do we want to start to tell how much Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making everyone dream? Yes, because whenever they talk or are photographed together, love is in the air, love is in the air. Perhaps it is worth starting with his very first statement about their history. To the Wall Street Journal Magazine he confided: «I am lucky to have a second chance. With Jennifer it’s a great story. And you know? Maybe one day I will tell it ».

WITH THE CHILDREN OF BOTH – Meanwhile, the couple were photographed preparing packages for a food collection in front of his home in Pacific Palisades. With them, who are practically one, there were the children of both to testify the desire for an extended family. And J.Lo., once again, didn’t contradict herself: she carried the packs with (almost) the same nonchalance as a laborer, but without giving up the tightrope heels, the super tight jeans and the XXL diamond (and heavy as a packages) given to her by Ben on her finger. Impossible not to dream, you agree, right?

