JLo and Ben Affleck reappear after commitment and kiss passionately against the wall: PHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the topic of the moment after having committed a few days ago, after giving himself a second chance at love.

After this great news, the couple reappeared in public and they were photographed by the paparazzi, where they showed that they are more in love than ever.

The stars were seen on the streets of Los Angeles, where they showed their love and they kissed passionatelywhile Ben put JLo against the wall.

Bennifer showed that their relationship is going from strength to strength, because in addition to their displays of affection they were also laughing and joking as they usually do.

This is the couple’s first appearance after their engagement, of which much had already been said, because for a few months the actor was seen in jewelry stores looking for the perfect piece for the singer.

Likewise, last week, the interpreter of “Jenny from the block” was seen with her daughter Emme shopping, where she highlighted a suspicious ring of a compromise.

Getty Images

Through a video, the also actress confirmed that they are engaged and also showed the Diamond ring and emeralds, showing that it was the jewel with which he had been seen days ago.

This is the second engagement for Bennifer, who in 2003 got engaged but later broke up in 2004, calling off their long-awaited wedding.

In mid-2021, they decided give yourself one more chance after having separated from their respective partners, Alex Rodríguez and Ana de Armas.

amv