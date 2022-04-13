Entertainment

JLo and Ben Affleck reappear after commitment and kiss passionately against the wall: PHOTOS

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the topic of the moment after having committed a few days ago, after giving himself a second chance at love.

After this great news, the couple reappeared in public and they were photographed by the paparazzi, where they showed that they are more in love than ever.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Gussy Lau publishes video after message from José Manuel Figueroa

9 mins ago

Is it ‘A Million Little Things’ tonight, April 13? Gary’s Cancer Scare takes center stage in Season 4 Episode 15

11 mins ago

Carlos Rivera is honest about his wedding with Cynthia Rodríguez

21 mins ago

Will Poulter’s impressive physical preparation to play Adam Warlock – FayerWayer

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button