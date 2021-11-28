JLo and Ben Affleck, the dream of a large extended family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most beautiful things of this 2021. The flashback between the two fascinated everyone and catapulted us back to the beginning of the 2000s, when Jenny from the Block and the actor ignited the covers of every gossip magazine.

This time I’m not outdone, between passionate kisses in the shade of an airplane, romantic getaways by car and strolls hand in hand amidst smiles. For them it is a truly magical moment, both from a professional and personal point of view, as Ben himself pointed out during a red carpet. Now, however, it seems the time has come to get serious and the first test was the Thanksgiving party.

Ben and Jen, extended family trials

The Bennifers spent Thanksgiving together in Los Angeles, where the singer and actress flew as soon as she could, taking a few days off the set of The Mother, a thriller produced by Netflix which is currently shooting in Vancouver.

Ben joined her in his house and together with her children (Max and Emma, ​​from their previous marriage with Marc Anthony) they spent the day of celebration. However, the actor also had the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving with his three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, born from the wedding with Jennifer Garner.

In short, like any self-respecting extended family, the two shared the moments to spend together and those to spend with their respective families, slowly trying to bring both together under one roof, maybe already since Christmas.

Jennifer Lopez, the (not too much) subliminal message for Ben

It’s been a busy week for JLo, who in addition to being busy on the set of the movie for Netflix, has released a new single On My Way, presented live at the American Music Awards and soundtrack to another film starring her, Marry Me.

Hence the outfit chosen for the performance, a Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress that for many already smacks of spoilers. After all, the star certainly does not need to send messages in code, the sentence with which he opened his performance speaks clearly: “This song is about put aside old mistakes and find your own destiny “. If you read a reference to the mistakes made by the couple almost twenty years ago and which led to their breakup, you are not alone.

JLo and Ben Affleck, the wedding is not a utopia

And that Jennifer still believes in eternal love is no secret at all. She herself admitted that she thinks there can always be another chance to be happy with a soul mate: “I’m a romantic, I’ve always been and even though I’ve been married a couple of times. I still believe in ‘happily ever after’ one hundred percent ”, confessed to Today.

So, after having already done some tests by spending time with Ben and his children and also having tried the opposite on Thanksgiving, the Bennifers seem ready to take the plunge. Not before, perhaps, having organized a Christmas in grand style as one big family.