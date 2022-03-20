JLo and the celebrities who bet on the trend of ‘oversize’ clothing: PHOTOS

It is no secret to anyone that the fashion industry is one of the worlds that is in constant evolution and movement, which reveals the fashionism of each person.

Like any evolution, fashion has been responsible for putting comfort at the forefront but hand in hand with a lot of style, which is why ‘oversize’ garments are here to stay.

What is a fact is that it is one of the looks that, despite the criticism it has received from some experts, has become the ideal outfit for many celebrities.

It should be noted that for this time of year, where the heat becomes really unbearable, ‘oversize’ garments come to be placed as a real option.

Oversize fashion 2022. Photo: Getty Images

And it is that its comfort and freshness, places them as the ideal ones to stand out on a Sunday without having to leave aside the glamor that always characterizes all the people of the world.

Jennifer Lopez

The singer and actress is one of the celebrities who has always been in charge of being at the cutting edge of fashion, making it very clear that her thing is comfort, sensuality and a good eye.

The ‘queen of the Bronx’ is one of the stars that has risen to the fashion of ‘oversize’ presses, since she has from coats with some textures to wide scarves.

Oversize fashion 2022. Photo: Getty Images

Blake Lively

Another celebrity who has always loved ‘oversize’ garments despite the fact that I stepped on a heart attack figure is the actress Blake Lively, who has also given a rather sporty touch to her incredible outfit.

It is a ‘sport-chic’ version of what it is to wear big clothes with a lot of style, since he opted for a ‘basket’ shirt with sequins and ‘oversized’ pants of the same color.

Oversize fashion 2022. Photo: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Despite the heat, shirts are one of the freshest garments that can be felt at this time, so Emily Ratajkowski knew very well how to combine them with very chic pants.

It is a military inspiration with widths at the end of the garment, because the comfort of a true touch of femininity to the whole set and makes it a total 10 of fashionism.

Oversize fashion 2022. Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

With the keys to a fairly modern look, the socialite opted for a wide sweater and a well-fitting pencil skirt, which left her best attributes visible and also offers comfort and glamour.

Oversize fashion 2022. Photo: Getty Images

