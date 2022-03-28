Jlo and the jeans that best fit

Jennifer Lopez is a big fan of denim pants and when we talk about perfect jeans, they have to have a suitable length, whether we are tall or short, but also have a certain shape so that it adapts to our curves.

In your case, her hips are wider than her waist and we always have the dilemma of what to wear to make us feel goodwhat kind of figure do we need in jeans to get the effect we really want.

For example, JLo always opts for models that are high in the waist so that she refines that part and in turn contrasts with the leg area, which is where she usually wears flared models.

A ‘push up’ effect with a wide and comfortable leg

These that he is wearing today have a wide leg, something that totally convinces us because they do not squeeze in the thigh area and are extremely comfortable.

We are not lying to you when we tell you that it is one of the best-fitting pants, combined in the right way they can create irresistible outfits. They’re really just plain old jeans, except they’re shaped right.

Moreover, they are black, they do not even fall within the blue pattern. And what we see is that the style of the sixties is coming to take over this type of pants.

It’s a good way to start the day, discovering that jean that can make us really happy as it can be combined with what we already have in our wardrobewhich is what interests us, that fits with what we already were.

In the case of Jennifer Lopez, the singer has worn this model with a white short-sleeved shirt, which is still a basic, but you can wear these jeans with whatever you want, also with blouses or short tops.

gtres

gtres

gtres

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io