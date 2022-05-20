Entertainment

JLo and the Oscars snub that brought her down: “It was hard, I had low self-esteem”

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

JLo appears crying in her new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’ after not being nominated for an Oscar
Netflix

Source link

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

They are the 4 children of César Bono who do not come down from ‘KEEP’ on networks

1 min ago

Festivals: Review of “Armageddon Time”, by James Gray, with Banks Repeta, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins (Official Competition) – #Cannes2022

2 mins ago

Aracely Arámbula asks her children for their opinion on photos and they compare them

12 mins ago

“Do you think I can get my teeth fixed this week?” – Telemundo 52

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button