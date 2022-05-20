JLo and the Oscars snub that brought her down: “It was hard, I had low self-esteem”

JEnnifer López could not hide her annoyance and disappointment after not getting the nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actress in the oscars of 2020.

But what her fans didn’t know was that the superstar was secretly devastated by the academy snub after shock critics with her role as a scheming stripper in ‘hustlers‘.

The magnitude of the pain JLo is revealed for the first time in the documentary Netflix ‘half-time‘, which will be released next month.

This week came to light new trailer of the documentary, where the actress is seen sobbing in bed after the academy of motion picture arts and sciences did not award him the award distinction for his performance.

“It was hard. I had very low self-esteem,” Lopez laments in a voiceover.

“I had to find out who I was and believe in that and not believe in anything else,” JLo added sadly.

Jennifer Lopez He has battled for a long time throughout his career with the doubts generated by his ability and talent to interpret and act.

“Everybody was like, ‘She can’t sing. She can’t dance. She can’t act. She’s just a pretty face or her butt is big,’ or whatever they were saying about me. I started thinking, ‘Yeah, It’s true,’ and it hurt a lot for a long time,” JLo told The New York Post in 2018.

“Despite the pain and grief, I kept going. I couldn’t let that become what it was,” added the 52-year-old singer.

Jennifer was considered a safe candidate for Best Supporting Actress after wowing critics with her breakout role as a stripper named Ramona in the movie’hustlers‘.

However, the star did not get the expected nomination in 2020, since Laura Dern, Kathy Bates, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie They were the five finalists to take the statuette.

Finally it was Laura Dern who won the Oscar for her role in ‘Marriage Story‘

Lopez has long struggled to be taken seriously as an actress, despite her acclaimed roles in ‘out-of-sight‘ and the cult classic ‘Selena‘.

The pop music superstar also appeared in the romantic comedies ‘The Wedding Planner‘ Y ‘Maid in Manhattan‘, but those films did not impress the critics.

Her screen career suffered a serious setback after starring alongside her future husband in Ben Affleckthe movie ‘Gigli‘ (2002) which was widely criticized and even considered one of the worst films of the decade.

‘half-time‘ will premiere at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, before hitting Netflix on June 14.

In the documentary, the star will reflect on her successes and her evolution as an actress and artist, including her halftime show at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami in 2020 and his appearance at the inauguration of the president Joe Biden in 2021.

The j lo show was first announced in February, after signing a multi-year deal with Netflix last year involving its production company. Nuyorican Productions.