JLo documentary and Morissette album debut this week

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s coming to streaming services, music platforms, movies and television in the United States. Dates may vary in other countries.

CINEMA

— Streaming services have a ton of movies to offer moviegoers this week, starting with some highlights from this year’s Sundance Film Festival: “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” premieres on Hulu on Friday, May 17. June and “Cha Cha Real Smooth” arrives on Apple TV+ on the same day. “Cha Cha” is about a 22-year-old college graduate student, Andrew (played by writer-director Cooper Raiff), who befriends a single mother (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter (Vanessa Burghardt) while working as a bar mitzvah entertainer “Big Leo” is about a female character at a different time in life: Emma Thompson plays a widow in her 50s and retired teacher who hires a young and attractive sex worker (played by breakout actor Daryl McCormack). The movie is much sweeter than it might sound.

— Netflix also has major movies premiering this week. First, Jennifer Lopez’s documentary “Halftime,” which premieres on Tuesday, June 14. The film portrays the months of preparation for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show and has honest and vulnerable moments, including the disappointment of not being nominated for an Oscar for “Hustlers” (“Wall Street Hustlers”). On Friday, June 17, the science fiction thriller “Spiderhead” debuts. Based on a George Saunders short, Chris Hemsworth plays an eccentric scientist who runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary where he administers experimental drugs that control the emotions of inmates (Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett among them). It is directed by Joseph Kosinski who has recently found success with “Top Gun: Maverick.”

— On HBO Max there is a new version of “Father of the Bride” (“The father of the bride”) that will be released on Thursday, June 16. Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan play the parents of the bride (Adria Arjona). Not only do the parents have their own marital problems, but their daughter’s fiancé Adam (Diego Boneta) is Mexican, leading to some cultural clashes with his Cuban family. The actors have said that they were excited to be part of a story that represents different Latino cultures without stereotypes.

— Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— The members of Foals feel like dancing and who could blame them? Independent British artists spent 2019 putting together a complex two-part social commentary “Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost”, and now it’s time for some fun. “Life Is Yours”, which debuts on Friday, June 17, is a brilliant album with positive songs, including “2001”, a song with hints of disco and funk, and “2AM”, an ode on not coming home. only. The electronic song “Wild Green” may have been released in 1982, and vocalist Yannis Philippakis’s falsetto gives a sunny rendition on “Crest of the Wave.”

— Alanis Morissette once sang “I am not the doctor” but she has some relaxing tips this summer. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will release “The Storm Before the Calm,” a guided meditation album co-written with Dave Harrington, on Friday, June 17. The 11 songs have titles like “Calling Generation X” and “The Other Side of Stillness.” The “Jagged Little Pill” creator said, “Making the album kept me super connected and accountable during COVID, when I felt like I was just going to disappear and float away.”

— Iconic artists — The Beach Boys and Frank Zappa — will have streaming premieres this week. “Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys”, originally released in 2003, has been updated in its number of songs and audio quality, expanding the 30 songs to 80 for the edition that debuts on Friday, June 17. And “Zappa/Erie,” also arriving Friday, is a new six-disc set containing more than seven hours of previously unreleased material, including a trio of live concerts recorded between 1974-76. Of the 71 songs, only 10 minutes had been released before.

—Mark Kennedy

TV

— Queen Elizabeth II had her big Platinum Jubilee celebration and now Queen Elizabeth I will appreciate your attention to her 19th century story. XVI. “Becoming Elizabeth,” which premieres Sunday, June 12 on Starz, stars Alicia von Rittberg as the teenage orphan who is destined for the British throne, but not without her obstacles, as portrayed in the series from writer-creator Anya Reiss. When King Henry VIII is succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Henry (Oliver Zetterström), the boy, Elizabeth and her sister Maria de Ella (Romala Garai) find themselves in the middle of a struggle between the English and Europeans to control the country. .

— It’s been 30 years since “Martin” debuted, and BET+ will celebrate the anniversary with “Martin: The Reunion”. Original cast members Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carly Anthony Payne II revisit the comedy that ran from 1992-97 with music and guest stars including Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, Tracy Morgan and Marla Gibbs. The special premieres on Thursday, June 16. The show includes a tribute to the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy Strawn on the Fox series. It was a hit for the network, but was marred by Campbell’s sexual harassment allegations.

— The Robertson family from “Duck Dynasty” is on a new adventure with “Duck Family Treasure,” a 10-part series that premieres Sunday, June 19 on the streaming service. Brothers Jase and Jep Robertson go in search of hidden treasure including artifacts and gems with the help of their uncle Si Robertson and his friend Murry Crowe. The brothers’ wives and other family members are part of the show, as are “people, places, and lessons” they encounter along the way.

— Lynn Elber