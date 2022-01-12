JLo expands the family, the cat Hendrix arrives. Waiting for Ben Affleck- Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The star posted a short clip of the newcomer already perfectly at home in the living room. Where he will have to live with Tyson, the golden doodle of the diva’s son

Newcomer to Jennifer Lopez’s house waiting to officially go to live with her returning boyfriend Ben Affleck: the latest gossip gives them in search of an Oscar-worthy accommodation. JLo welcomed Hendrix, a gray-colored kitten, to the family. And to present it as befits its 230 million social followers, the 52-year-old singer has published a video on Twitter where – to the tune of Brenda Lee’s Rockin ‘Around The Christmas Tree -, we see the cat posing as a star in front of the Christmas tree in Lopez’s living room already polished for the holidays. We present to you… # Hendrix !!!, reads the caption, while in the background you can hear a muffled laugh, probably from JLo herself, observing the impassivity with which Hendrix watches the brief recovery.

It now remains to understand what will be the welcome that will be reserved for the new feline arrival from Tyson, the adorable golden doodle that the artist gave to his 13-year-old son Max in June 2020 (in the video posted on Instagram, fans were asked to choose between Tyson and Yankee and eventually won the first name). After spending Thanksgiving together, it is likely that Lopez – who also had a daughter from her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Emme – will also spend the Christmas holidays with Affleck.

The actor and JLo got back together in April 2021, nearly 17 years after their missed marriage and a few weeks after she broke up with Alex Rodriguez and this time around they have every intention of making the story last, with the wedding going on. they appear more and more probable. I’m a romantic girl, I always have been – Lopez herself said recently, host of the Today Show – and I still believe in the happy ending, one hundred percent.