Jlo, in the midst of Shakira’s thunder, assures that having acted with her was the worst idea

In the last days, Shakira’s sentimental life, due to her thunder with Piqué, has become the topic of conversation, in addition to the fact that the Colombian He went through family problems due to the fall suffered by his fatherbut it is now Jennifer Lopez who brought up the subject to the South American.

And it is that La Diva del Bronx premiered his documentary “Halftime”at the opening of the Tribeca Festival in New York, so the actress and singer, who caused a sensation with an impressive dress with transparencies that left little to the imagination, dropped a bombshell about this Super Bowl show they were on together.

And it is that in her documentary, which will be available next June 14 on Netflix, she tells how she prepared for her halftime presentation of the most important game of the season in the NFL next to another great star, Shakira. Together they made history with her brilliant performance, but Lopez always thought it was not a good idea to have hired two superstars for such a great show.

“We have six minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we have five left”, Jennifer complained about the little time they had to act, making it clear that Due to the trajectory of each one, both deserved a solo space.

Additionally, Ben Affleck’s fiancee noted, “We have to have our moment. It’s not going to be a fucking dance revue. This is the worst idea in the world, for two people to perform at the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world.”Jlo reiterated, although he stressed that not because of sharing the stage with Shakira, but because he had chosen two great Latin stars for the show.

