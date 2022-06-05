JLo Jennifer Lopez swimsuit photos: Incredible swimsuit photos of Jennifer Lopez at 52 years old | Trends

Jennifer Lopez He surprised his Instagram followers by posting a series of photos along with a swimming pool private in Swimwearthe publication was made as a collaboration with the cruise brand ‘Virgin Voyages’.

The singer and actress of 52 years wrote “Summer mode: On” to accompany his publication, which has almost four million ‘likes’ on Instagram.

Lopez wears a black bikini triangular, accompanied by golden details, together with a black silk kimono with floral prints, some Sunglasses and big earrings.

The images highlight the athletic body of the singer, who has a marked abdomen and toned legs.

Jennifer Lopez was a trend at the beginning of 2022 for starting a relationship with his ex-partner, the actor Ben Affleckand then announce their engagement.

The partner began to come out for the first time in mid-2022, that same year it was compromised and they postponed life until 2004, when they finally canceled it.

The actors assured that they maintained their friendship over the years, despite their new relationships. In 2021 López ended her relationship with the former Yankees player, Alex Rodriguezand Affleck broke up with Anne of Armsthe Spanish actress.