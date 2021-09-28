JLo his two children leave Miami to look for a home in California. The reason? Jennifer Lopez wants to spend more time with Ben Affleck

There is new, important news for the fans of the Bennifer: JLo moves to Los Angeles for a “new beginning” with Ben Affleck.

A source close to the singer confirmed a AND! News than Jennifer Lopez “He is preparing to leave his Miami rent”, the luxurious estate where she lived with her ex Alex Rodriguez, towards Los Angeles.

Although it is not yet clear when exactly JLo will move to the other side of the United States, on the West Coast, the insider confirmed that the actress has all intentions of making California his next home.

“He will be between Los Angeles and the Hamptons this summer, but he is looking for a home in Los Angeles, the city that will be his new base,” shared the source.

To confirm that this is not a temporary move, there is also the fact that Jennifer Lopez he will also take the twins with him Emme and Maximilian, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Confirms the source: “Jennifer is already looking and inquiring about what are the best schools for her children in the fall.”

JLo and Ben Affleck, together in Los Angeles

Obviously, this move of Jennifer from Miami and Los Angeles has a motive as simple as it is important.

Living in Los Angeles means the singer will be able to spend more time with Ben Affleck.

The source says: “She is excited about this new beginning and to continue the relationship with Ben“.

According to rumors and rumors, i Bennifer 2.0 they looked very happy in recent months when they have been repeatedly immortalized by the paparazzi.

Just last week, the couple, who almost got married 16 years ago, were photographed enjoying a romantic date in West Hollywood.

Previously, another source had revealed that Jennifer Lopez is “crazy about Ben” since “he spoils her, fills her with love and is very witty and charming”.

“JLo thinks Ben is really trying this time, and she loves this version of him. It is comforting to her and she is very impressed by it. Together they are on the clouds and sincerely happy “.

