JLo shows off the neckline in a long dress ideal for women over 50 | PHOTO

the beautiful Jennifer Lopez has become the fashion icon most important of all women above the 50 years, because with each of her looks she carries the great trends of the moment, something that allows her to demonstrate that age is not a factor to stop looking stylish. In one of her last bets, the singer shone like never before with a sensual neckline with which he made it clear that he still has a lot to brag about.

in his new Photo instagram viral, JLo wore a beautiful long dresswhose feeling falls on a plunging neckline that goes down to the abdomen, but despite how revealing it could be for many people, this garment keeps a lot discretion Thanks to the details that accompany the opening, of course, her millions of followers did not stop flattering her with comments such as “the most beautiful woman I have ever seen”, “beautiful” and “diva”.

Also, this look not only perfect for mature womenbut also to enjoy the summer both with the trends of the season and to withstand high temperatures and always maintain a little freshness. It is a long dress that exposes the ankles and although its skirt is cut “A” and flared, the waist area stands out for being fitted, a key detail to stylize the silhouette.

This is the look with which JLo conquered the network. (Photo: IG @jlo)

In accordance with JLothe best trend of the moment and more in a long dress that hides the legs, is to look for a design with halter neckline to at least below the bust. The secret to looking perfect after 52 years of age is that the straps of the garment are super wide and are worn behind the neck, but as we anticipated, you cannot miss a flirty and sensual touch that exposes a little skin.

And for the above there is no better option than the court from the neckline falls to the height of the abdominals, taking care that the glasses are in the perfect place; while in the waist area, where the dress is tight, there is also a triangle that is attached to the straps by means of a brooch.

However, the design of the dress It is not the only thing that attracts attention, much less the only reason to look trendy, since color plays a key role; it is because of that JLo She wore it in olive green, because this tone is causing a sensation in the world of fashion, since it perfectly captures all the vibes of summer and also looks good on everyone depending on the shades chosen.

On the other hand, the “Marry Me” actress finished her look with black platform sandals with studded details, as well as a beige hat with a green scarf that gives the final touch to match the dress. Finally, for accessories, she dazzled with golden bracelets, rings and necklaces.

This neckline is perfect for women over 50. (Photo: IG @jlo)

JLo complemented with golden accessories. (Photo: IG @jlo)

