JLo, the elegance of the smooth always strikes

A simple white t-shirt, perfectly designed eyebrows and the usual base of impeccable makeup: so JLo she showed herself on social media, showing off a lovely extra smooth hair. As always happens when it comes to Jennifer Lopez, the credit for her très chic hairstyle goes to her reference beauty guru, the British hairdresser and colorist Chris Appleton. With curtain fringe, also very smooth and left open on the forehead, and a splendid honey blond color, lightened by sand shades, JLo is (as always) beautiful.

Who knows what the new boyfriend Ben Affleck thinks…

SUPER POLISHED SMOOTH LIKE JLO’S: HOW TO
Considering that JLo has a naturally wavy hair, what will have been the steps followed by Appleton to make his hair extra smooth? Second Silvia Caparrotta, hairstylist of the Mastromauro Hair &Beauty salon of Milan, “Surely a steam plate to smooth wavy hair and eliminate any tendency to frizz by reducing damage to the stems. Although the first step to achieve a perfect smooth fold consists in the cleanse the foliage correctly, choosing a nourishing shampoo in case of a curly or wavy hair with, to follow, the application of a hyper moisturizing mask. If, like JLo, you start from a curly or moved hair, before brushing I recommend applying a styling product with smoothing action; at this point start to dry each strand with a round brush, starting from the root and proceeding towards the tips. If, on the other hand, you already have hair that tends to be smooth, just apply a little conditioner on the tips, so as not to weigh down the hair. Once the washing is finished, yes to the use of a thermoprotector product. Use the hair dryer so that the jet of air always comes from top to bottom and dry your hair with a flat brush. To obtain volume in root you can dry the foliage upside down. Once the drying is finished, complete the fold by passing the plate, to make the hair very shiny, with a silk effect. As a last step, vaporize a glossy spray cloud or apply a few drops of argan oil to make the look bright».

In gallery, enjoy JLo’s wonderful extra smooth looks.

