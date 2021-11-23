JLo wants to marry Ben Affleck

On Sunday on the AMAs stage she presented herself with a Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress and there are those who saw a beautiful and clear message addressed to a special person. Jenny sang in a white dress to officially promote the film Marry Me coming out on Valentine’s Day, even if the incurable romantics have read us a mega spoiler about the near future of Bennifer. In reality Jennifer Lopez does not need riddles and riddles, because her desire to marry Ben Affleck has expressed it clear and round.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.