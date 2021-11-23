News

JLo wants to marry Ben Affleck

On Sunday on the AMAs stage she presented herself with a Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress and there are those who saw a beautiful and clear message addressed to a special person. Jenny sang in a white dress to officially promote the film Marry Me coming out on Valentine’s Day, even if the incurable romantics have read us a mega spoiler about the near future of Bennifer. In reality Jennifer Lopez does not need riddles and riddles, because her desire to marry Ben Affleck has expressed it clear and round.

The Bennifers have been a couple since last May and immediately showed they wanted to get serious. A love on her second chance that at first seemed like a frame of pink newspapers particularly fond of nostalgia operations, but which turned out to be very true to the sound of photos, red carpets and passionate kisses. She left Miami for him to move to Los Angeles and both are doing everything to create a peaceful and harmonious extended family. There are five children in total: twins Emme and Max, 13, born from Lopez’s marriage to Marc Anthony and Ben’s three heirs, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet Anne, 15, Seraphina Rose, 12 and Samuel Garner , 9.

And the orange blossoms? Jennifer gave an interview to Today for the promotion of the film Marry Me in which pursued by the journalist about her sentimental situation she said she was ready for her fourth wedding. “I’m a romantic, I’ve always been and even though I’ve been married a couple of times, I still believe in ‘they lived happily ever after’ one hundred percent.” The die is cast, Jenny has spoken, Ben has received and for the Bennifer 2.0 it is not excluded to talk about a nearby wedding.

Jenny, one step away from marriage to ex Alex Rodriguez in early 2021, has already been married three times. The first with the actor Ojani Noa in 1997 (the divorce the following year), the second with the dancer Criss Judd in 2001, a union that lasted only 12 months in this case. In 2004 the wedding with the singer and producer Marc Anthony, father of Max and Emme who were shipwrecked in 2011. In Ben’s pink record, however, the marriage with Jennifer Garner lasted 10 years from 2004 to 2015. The Bennifers in these hours are been spotted together in Los Angeles where they will celebrate Thanksgiving Day, the first together in many years: what if he had a surprise in mind? special with a velvet box special?

