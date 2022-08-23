Jlo was not the only one who opted for Ralph Lauren for her wedding dress

Lily Collin

In early September 2021, the actress Lily Collins She was married to Charlie McDowell and their wedding was super romantic. Something that without a doubt stole everyone’s eyes and gave a lot to talk about was the dress that Lily chose for the ceremony.

Lily Collins wore a dress signed by Ralph Lauren.

(Instagram @lilyjcollins)



It is a dress with a mermaid silhouette lace design with a small train, you can also appreciate the detail of its long sleeves with transparencies, as well as a high neck that highlights the romanticism of the celebration.

To complement the dress, the actress wore a hooded cape in the same fabric as the dress. We have no doubt that it was a dream wedding, just like her dress.

Priyanka Chopra

In 2018 it was the dazzling marriage union ceremony of Priyanka Chopra and the singer Nick Jonas. Like Jennifer Lopez, the couple not only had a wedding, but celebrated their love twice.

A Hindu ceremony where Priyanka used a red design and another where she wore a white dress, corresponding to the Western tradition.

Priyanka Chopra’s veil was 23 meters long.

(Instagram @priyankachopra)



At this wedding, she wore a custom-made dress by Ralph Lauren, it was a design with long sleeves and fitted to Priyanka’s body. The entire piece featured pearlescent sequins and transparencies.

The most impressive thing about this style was that it was 23 meters long!

We have no doubt that Ralph Lauren has a great deal of experience with multi-meter long veils.