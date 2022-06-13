JLo went into the background: Alex Rodríguez was captured with his new conquest in Italy

the former baseball player, Alex Rodríguez was seen last weekend enjoying a vacation in Italy, but as usual, he did not travel alone. He was again seen with Kathryne Padgett, who is a 25-year-old bodybuilder and director of nutrition at Doyle Sports Performance.

The striking thing about these days off is that It seems that the presumed couple no longer feels any fear, and they do not care about the opinions of third parties, because as revealed by Despierta América, both would have been captured at the time of kissing.

Nevertheless, the critics did not wait because the social networks were flooded with negative commentsmany Internet users assured that Rodríguez does not look happy with this new person, while others said that at the moment of the kiss it seems that they had forced him, other expressions were:

“He always kisses with his eyes open”, “But wasn’t that the same one with whom he was supposed to be with when he was with JLo?”, “The man who kisses me with his eyes open leaves him right there, that means no he has no feelings for you”, “Those kisses from him always with his eyes open, very forced. Like he doesn’t fall in love with any woman.”

This would not be the first time that they link JLo’s ex with the aforementioned woman. Last April they were seen going out together, the striking thing about the exit is that they were both in a car that “La Diva del Bronx” gave him when they had a relationship.

After the disclosure of these images, it can be calculated that the couple would have been dating for a few months.

Let’s remember it was in the middle of March 2021 when the break between him and the renowned singer was announced, who were also going to get married, because the ex-player had already given him the engagement ring. However, this did not seem to matter much and they parted ways.

More than a year has passed since the romance ended and The businesswoman is once again engaged to actor Ben Affleck.

