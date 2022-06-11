JLo’s daring dress with which she paralyzed New York

The diva from the Bronx used the garment for the red carpet of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime”; which will also be presented at the Tribeca Festival in NY.

Jennifer López continues unstoppable and setting trends with her outfits. She so she checked it out on the red carpet of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime.” Which was in charge of opening the famous Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

And although the purpose of the Bronx diva was to promote her short film; the dress she chose for this launch stole all the attention.

The garment did not have a single neckline; however most of it was transparencies. Which were strategically placed to highlight the curvaceous figure of the Puerto Rican.

JLo shared an image of the commented dress accompanied by the hashtag “#Halftime Premiere @Netflix #TribecaFilmFestival #Tribeca”.

The followers did not resist commenting on how shocked they were with that image and how anxious they feel to see the documentary.

“You looked amazing tonight Jen. I can’t wait to see the premiere of Halftime next week”, “Beautiful”, “Queen”, “Goddess”, “The most beautiful woman in the world”, “Countdown to see Halftime”, and “We are so proud of you ”, were some of the comments left by their fans.

The documentary promises a lot, it will take the viewer through a recount of her career both in music and on the big screen, when the movie about the life of Selena Quintanilla launched her to fame, in 1997. In addition, she will talk about how she became prepared for the Super Bowl halftime show.