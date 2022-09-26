“JLo’s family would never have allowed her to be treated the way I was”

Britney Spears has spoken about how she was treated by her family, pointing out that Jennifer Lopez’s would not have allowed what she went through to happen to her.

The singer held a residency in Las Vegas from 2013 to 2017, while still under her guardianship of her father, Jamie Spears.

Seeming to evoke her time there on Instagram, the 40-year-old singer shared a series of messages on Sunday evening.

“After 14 years of saying no to what I wanted…It’s all ruined for me…But that wasn’t the worst part…The worst thing is that my family locked me in this place for four months…God damn it…I wish someone would tell Jennifer Lopez to sit 8 hours a day 7 days a week…No cars, my security guards for 5 years at my door telling me that I can’t leave my room for 4 months… No door to have some privacy… And they watch me change naked and take a shower, she explained. They abruptly stopped the meds I normally take and drugged me with lithium…I would love to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to get through what I went through…What the hell do you think she would? His family would NEVER allow that.”

In her post, Britney Spears reiterated her recent statement that she would never perform on stage again.

“Again, I’d rather stay home and swim in my fuckin’ pool than go back to entertaining,” she angrily said.

In a second post, the “Stronger” singer shed some light on her four years in Las Vegas and also mentioned her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

“The four years I did Vegas every six weeks, I was on leave…I asked to be connected with producers who would create a cool sound…I was told no. I think Justin Timberlake had the longest performance at VMAS, 7 MINUTES maybe more. My kids looked at her and said, “Mom, why did they do that?” They ruined everything for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like shit,” she wrote.