JLo’s new cat and all the other weekend gossip (Sunday 12 December 2021) Hendrix has arrived at Jennifer Lopez’s house, a beautiful kitten, just right for the Christmas holidays. And then the mystery of Charlène’s health and Jennifer Aniston’s confessions. And, again, Queen Elizabeth, Olivia Wilde, Amalia of Holland … Read on vanityfair

Advertising

wolf_witch_ : I bless you the tl with a photo of my cat in his new wicker basket. – R0LLINS4E : i feel bad if i’m alone i’m fine when i’m in company but i don’t know if i’m really well it’s temporary then i’m sick d … – DaniGost : New proverb? There he is! Don’t say cat if you don’t have it in the bag, but above all don’t say mule ….. – EmanuelFiorenz : RT @ H24Montesacro: From the first domestic cat to Garibaldi’s stay at Castel Giubileo: presented the volume ‘The Story of Fidene Nuovo S… – rosselladodo : Someone give me some advice. I already say that you can’t see it from the photo, it’s dirty, I clean it but it gets dirty again … –

Latest News from the network: new cat

Como scores and then knows how to suffer Heavy victory in Vicenza – Como football, Alessandria

Available: Bolchini, Zanotti, Toninelli, H’Maidat, Luvumbo, Gabrielloni, Cat. Herds Gattuso. … 12 ‘- Como is seen again, with new entered Kabashi: he tries from the edge, ball not by much to …



Viterbo: Animals: when ignorance feeds cruelty

Nothing could be more wrong: introducing a new cat in a colony it can cause often violent attacks, which can seriously harm the new arrived, especially if young and …



JLo’s new cat and all the other weekend gossip Vanity Fair Italy

Like a cat on the ring road 2 – Return to Coccia di Morto: Christmas signed by Sky Cinema Uno

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto: the second chapter of the blockbuster comedy by director Riccardo Milani is coming …



Animals: when ignorance feeds cruelty

It is a widespread belief instead that where cats live, often helped by volunteers, other cats can be introduced (so there are those who bring them food). And with this thought you wash your …

