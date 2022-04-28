JLo’s viral green dress that Donatella premiered in 1999

The night that Lady Di surprised everyone by going to the MET Gala with a dress that, 26 years later, is a trend

Gala MET 2021: the best looks of the ‘celebrities’ on the red carpet

There is dresses that have marked a before and after in the history of fashion, of celebrities and now, of networks. Those who today cover the Met Gala, probably the red carpet that spawns the most memes each year (remember Rihanna’s dress/omelette?). And she also knows a lot about that Jennifer Lopezof whom we could say that in the year 2000 she was the promoter of the term ‘viral’ when she drove a world without networks crazy, when she appeared in the 42nd edition of the Grammy awards with the most iconic dress of versacethat Jungle Dress infinite neckline green.

Rum GalellaGetty Images

New York Daily News ArchiveGetty Images

However, the history of the ‘coming out’ of this dress dates back to a year before, specifically to the MET Gala 1999. That year the reason for the exhibition was rock-styleand the dress code revolved, as usual, around it. Names like Christina Riccie (almost a girl), Jennifer Love Hewitt, Whitney HoustonJennifer Lopez herself, Charlize Therona very dark Gwyneth Paltrow and thus a long list of names that in the 90s swept TVs and cinemas.

Donatella with Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs in 1999. Mari SaraiGetty Images

However, in a rather decaffeinated edition, there was a guest whose look made the difference: Donatella Versace. The heiress to the Medusa empire, who had lost her brother Gianni just two years earlier, attended the MET Gala in a green dress with an infinity neckline and front opening that stood out above all others. The still unknown Jungle Dress converted to Donatella at the center of all eyes and, judging by the archive photos, he did not hesitate to photograph himself smiling along with the rest of the media guests, from Tommy Hilfiger to Matt Dillon or Marc Jacobs. It is said that he was right there when Jlo was fascinated with this design and that was the birth of the fame of this dress which, by the way, was a success again in 2019 when Donatella asked the singer to parade with him again at his Milan show.

Jennifer Lopez at the Grammys in 2000. Bob Riha Jr.Getty Images

Jlo and Donatella Versace in 2019. VIRGILEGetty Images

Recently, her own Jennifer Lopez unveiled in Moments of Fashion actually her personal stylist had prepared two looks for her 2000 Grammysone white and the versace, and that he advised her to wear the first one because Donatella had already used the other one. However, JLo decided at the last moment that no, that the Jungle Dress it was the best. Although he never thought that his success would be so famous. Of course, a success.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io