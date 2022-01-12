Jo Squillo, close encounter with a bunch of ..

Incredible images published by the popular presenter on her very popular Instagram profile: face to face with sharks

Icon of style, of music, but also an erotic dream in the 80s-90s. It does not live the television glories of the past, Jo Squillo, but he certainly lives a busy life.

The images that we propose, in fact, come from an exotic location. Where the showgirl and songwriter went face to face with a bunch of sharks. Look at the shocking pictures!

Jo Squillo’s career

Jo Squillo, pseudonym of Giovanna Maria Coletti. His music ranged from pop to rock. Apparently light-hearted, but nevertheless always committed to important issues, such as ecology and feminism. On all the tracks, of course, the great success “We are women” should be remembered in this sense.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Sabrina Salerno, who is the actress and singer who became famous with the hit Boys

For her, musical success arrives in the 80s, while television success in the 90s, with “The great game of the goose”, but also “famous Sanremo”. He also worked quite a lot in the 2000s, conducting “Tv Moda”, “ModaMania”.

In recent years she has devoted herself more to participation in reality shows, with the presence in various editions of “The farm”, “The island of the famous” and “Big Brother Vip”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Who is Jo Squillo, the showgirl and singer of Siamo Donne

Face to face with sharks

And it is a real tv scene that Jo Squillo published on his very popular Instagram channel. The showgirl is at Maldives (lucky her). We see her in costume, enjoying the enchanting sea of ​​those places. But something is about to happen.

We are at sunset, as the presenter herself points out in the Instagram post. And sunset is the time when you can find the greatest oddities of the sea. In this case, a school of sharks, which is promptly immortalized by Jo Squillo.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Jo Squillo: Lady Gaga copied from me

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Sabrina Salerno: at 53 she is still a bomb, but a defect appears in the last photo

The attention is never too much, but the presenter seems at ease and everything goes smoothly. Away with the worry, it will be just a good memory of the Maldives.