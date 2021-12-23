Joan Didion, the journalist and writer who changed everything, is dead

Joan Didion, one of the most important voices in American culture of the 20th century (and beyond), died of Parkinson’s at the age of 87. Journalist, novelist, essayist, screenwriter, free and eclectic intellectual, she was one of the most influential voices of the so-called New Journalism, capable of revolutionizing the way of telling society and politics in the United States of the 70s.

Didion’s journey had actually begun much earlier. Born and raised in Sacramento, she graduated in Arts from the University of Berkeley in 1956, but already during the years of study she began to collaborate as an assistant in the editorial office of Vogue.

His first book is the novel Run, River, published in 1963, followed by the first collection of essays that defines it forever: Towards Bethlehem, from 1968. Ten years later another of his most famous works comes out, The White Album, a collection of articles written for publications such as Life, Esquire, The Saturday Evening Post, The New York Times And The New York Review of Books. Always from the 70s it is Take it as it is, another of his most famous novels, set in Hollywood.

Among his best known volumes also Democracy (1984), You love me (1987), His last wish (1996, from which a – bad – film starring Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck was recently made), Political Fictions (2001), up to The year of magical thinking, written in 2004 following the death of her husband and colleague John Gregory Dunne: winner of the National Book Award for non-fiction, it has become one of her biggest and best-known bestsellers.

Throughout her career, Didion has also been a screenwriter of films: Panic in Needle Park (1971), Play It As It Lays (1972, based on his novel), A star was born (in the 1976 version with Barbra Streisand) e Something personal (1996).

She had also recently become a fashion icon (at eighty!) Thanks to the photographs taken for a (obviously very viral) campaign by Céline.