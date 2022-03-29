Joan Laporta finally clarifies if Messi will return or not to FC Barcelona next season

2022-03-28
Amid the rumors of recent days about a possible return of Leo Messi to the FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta He has stepped out to talk about it.
In an interview on the program “Tu diràs” on RAC 1, laporta ruled on Leo’s case.
Remember that it was first Xavi Hernandez who expressed that as long as he is a coach, the doors of the club will always be open for the Argentine who now plays for PSG.
Then the adviser Joan Laporta, Enric Masipmade it clear that the return of Messi Camp Nou was not something impossible to achieve.
laporta He confessed how his situation and relationship with Leo is currently. “Right now there is no fluid communication and I don’t talk to him. There is no personal contact. He is in Paris, but I remember him fondly. If he is sad? I know what is being said but I don’t talk to him. I feel comments from people close to me, Barcelona pulls a lot, he has a lovely family and I felt bad almost more for the family than for him, ”said the Barça president.
They asked again laporta about whether it was difficult to let go of the best player in the history of the club.
“For me it certainly wasn’t easy, but the way it happened, I thought that before it was the institution, I couldn’t put it at more risk. I think we did what we had to do.”
DO YOU WANT IT BACK?
Finally, laporta He had no problem answering whether it is possible that Messi return to Barcelona.
“I have not received any message from Leo or his surroundings to return. The truth is that at this time we do not consider it. We are building a young team, combined with people with some experience making a good symbiosis that works again. But Leo is Leo, the best player in the world, also recognized. He deserves respect as a player and as a person and in the state of mind that came he is a winner, but it is something that we did not consider, ”he clarified. laporta.
OTHER PHRASES:
Transfers
“We have closed a couple of players who are free. There is a fight with LaLiga to make the incorporations. We are awaiting your criteria, which is sometimes very restrictive. There are conversations with CVC, but other funds are also being talked about. Before June 30 must be done. But the great signing is Barça”.
raphinha
“He is a good player. There are good reports. He brings him the Deco, which is not on our payroll”.
Haaland-Mbbapé
“I would stay with whoever wants to play at Barça, with whoever expressed their desire to come. Today no one has said so. And they should be adapted to economic reasoning, or I see it as difficult. In the economic conditions that are being talked about, I wouldn’t even do it if I could do it. I have not seen myself with the Haalands in Marbella”.
Salah-Lewandowski
“They are great players. I won’t need anything.”
joao felix
“I love it. He is a great player. We looked at making the change and it couldn’t be done. Atlético did not want to part with him”.
Win the Spanish League
“I do not sign to win the Europa League and be second. I want to win the League. I say it convinced, we have a team to win it and because we got to the last stage well. With a team that works well and wants to win the league more than I do. If we continue as we are now, we will be champions”.