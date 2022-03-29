Joan Laporta finally clarifies if Messi will return or not to FC Barcelona next season

2022-03-28

Amid the rumors of recent days about a possible return of Leo Messi to the FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta He has stepped out to talk about it.

In an interview on the program “Tu diràs” on RAC 1, laporta ruled on Leo’s case.

Remember that it was first Xavi Hernandez who expressed that as long as he is a coach, the doors of the club will always be open for the Argentine who now plays for PSG.

Then the adviser Joan Laporta, Enric Masipmade it clear that the return of Messi Camp Nou was not something impossible to achieve.

laporta He confessed how his situation and relationship with Leo is currently. “Right now there is no fluid communication and I don’t talk to him. There is no personal contact. He is in Paris, but I remember him fondly. If he is sad? I know what is being said but I don’t talk to him. I feel comments from people close to me, Barcelona pulls a lot, he has a lovely family and I felt bad almost more for the family than for him, ”said the Barça president.

They asked again laporta about whether it was difficult to let go of the best player in the history of the club.