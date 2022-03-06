Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, ​​talks about the possible signing of Erling Haaland

2022-03-05

It’s not something new that Erling Haland is in the sights of HR Barcelona, although in the last hours a meeting came to light that had Xavi Hernandez with the crack of Borussia Dortmund.

Joan Laportapresident of the Barça club, spoke publicly about the possibility of signing the Norwegian attacker.

“I deny that there has been any type of negotiation for Haland. No meeting, no conversation. Nothing,” she said flatly. laporta.

As for the meeting Xavi with HalandLaporta wanted to downplay, although the DT did not deny the news this Saturday morning.

“I can’t give details, I can only say that we are working for the present and the future of the club. I can not advance any more, when I can do it we are the first to say it, he said Xavi Hernandez.

As to Joan Laporta, this he said: “About the possible meeting between Xavi and Haland in Munich, that’s none of my business, but two athletes can talk about football, I guess.”