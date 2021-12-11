Joan MacDonald, 70-year-old fitness influencer: her story

On Instagram Joan MacDonald became a star at 70 thanks to fitness: she started going to the gym for health, but had amazing results

To date they are 1.5 million Instagram users who have chosen to follow Joan MacDonald (@trainwithjoan) retired profession or, better to say … Fit influencer. Behind her silver hair and her grandmother’s amiable smile, there is in fact a figure on the edge of myth: a woman who at 70 chose to start living again, giving her body the attention she had always denied. And this was enough to make it a model for all seniors of this world: women and men who fear it is too late to approach sport. But no, it’s never late according to Joan MacDonald.

Fitness to fight the ailments of age – “In November 2016, the doctor told me he had to increase my medications,” MacDonald said in an interview. “My blood pressure was bad. I had terrible acid reflux. I felt suffocated ”. Frightened, the daughter suggested that she join a health and fitness group, which would help her lead a healthier lifestyle by giving her the encouragement she needed. In fact, setting foot in the gym for the first time at the age of 70 would not have been easy.

The fitness secrets of Joan MacDonald, the 75-year-old fit influencer – But MacDonald put a lot of effort into it and after a few months, despite his considerable age, he was so surprised by the results achieved that he wanted to open an Instagram profile where he could share the joys of his new lifestyle which consists of a few simple (but healthy ) rules:

Eat five meals a day, smaller than the usual 3 and aimed at getting protein, good carbohydrates and fats.

Get enough sleep: 7 to 8 hours of sleep per day.

Hydrate, making sure you take at least 3 liters of water per day, “Because when I don’t do it I get a headache and I feel lethargic”.

Work out in the morning. “It gives me a kick-off. And then the rest of the day is all mine ”.

In addition, Joan MacDonald has become a regular cyclist. “I don’t think about the car anymore unless I have to go on a long journey,” he explained. “I am discovering more and more paths. Sometimes I get lost. But then I find out where I am. I learned to work on my inner compass ”.

I restart from Instagram – Pushing her to Instagram was the desire to “encourage others to take care of their health with training, nutrition and mindset. And I discovered that many have changed their lives following what I do “. An example, especially for his peers: “Older people need to know that their lives are still worthwhile and can become healthier.” The next step will be to create an app with fitness tips for those older in age. It will be she who will show you how to do the exercises: “If an elderly person like me does it, everyone will understand that they can too. There will be exercises with a limited range of motion for those who have never trained before. But also training for more experienced people “.

Thinking about the future – To those who ask her where she sees herself in 10 years, MacDonald replies without hesitation: “I hope to be strong or stronger than I am now. And to always be active. I just can’t see myself getting old. When you are retired, you have a lot of time. Dedicate it wisely to yourself, and you will have more to dedicate to others ”.

December 11, 2021 (change December 11, 2021 | 18:13)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link