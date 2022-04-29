Joan Manuel Serrat and “Penélope” say goodbye to New York on their last tour

New York, USA.

the spanish singer Joan Manuel Serrat said goodbye this Wednesday from New York at the beginning of the last tour of her career “El vice de cantar”, with a dedicated audience that forced the performer to bring “Penélope” on stage and thus tell various stories with which she amused the audience.

This Wednesday they met at the Beacon Theater in New York -one of the emblematic places of Hispanic artists- all the Latin American accents, which for days had left the “sold out” sign hanging.

In the Dominican Republic, Serrat’s followers they will have the opportunity to enjoy two functions of the farewell tour, in which the work to choose the repertoire has been difficult, given the enormous number of songs that make up the discography of the Spanish singer-songwriter.

The author of works such as “Mediterranean”, “Penélope” or “Sincerely yours” has explained that he has based the choice on two fundamental aspects: those songs that people have made their own in an extraordinary way and others that have accompanied him in a special way.

Presentations in Santo Domingo will take place on May 4 and 5 at the Eduardo Brito National Theater.