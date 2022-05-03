Joan Manuel Serrat says goodbye to Puerto Rico with a historic show

One of the most difficult moments that human beings have to face are goodbyes. Above all, if you know that you are not going to see that person you are separating from again. That feeling of nostalgia, mixed with joy and a little sadness, was experienced and felt in the Coca-Cola Music Hall the night of Sunday, May 1, 2022, when the legendary Spanish singer-songwriter Joan Manuel Serrat sang for the last time on Puerto Rican soil.

As part of his tour “The vice of singing. Serrat 1965- 2022″which began last week in New York and will conclude on December 23 in Barcelona, Serrat took advantage of his time on stage to review his long and successful career, speaking with the public on countless occasions during the evening.

This historic show began with the classics “Dale que dale”, “My childhood” and “El carrousel del furo”. “Good afternoon, Puerto Rico. I’m glad you’re here”greeted the Catalan at the stroke of 6:30 pm, dressed in a navy blue jacket with a blue shirt without a tie. “Personally, I am very happy to be here, to be able to say goodbye and to be able to say goodbye as God intended, singing, thanking you for joining me throughout tonight’s adventure. And make it clear that this is not my first concert, nor my last concert. This is the farewell concert of this Borinquen that I love so much, with whom we have shared so many years of relationship, affection and happiness.”.

This show, which will be one of almost 60 that he will give over the next eight months, served as a review of the career of this award-winning composer, who has recorded more than 30 albums throughout his career, both in Spanish and Catalan. Among other songs that he masterfully intoned were “Lucía”, “I don’t do anything else but think of you” and “Something personal”. On many occasions, the singer-songwriter took a seat either on the musicians’ platform or in a chair next to a small table with a glass of water.

Joan Manuel Serrat imparted a lot of feeling during his concert at the Coca Cola Music Hall. (teresa.canino@gfrmedia.com)

“Now that I am, as it were, doing a review, I think, what will that be about a song? Exactly, according to the dictionary of the Spanish language, it is a composition in verse to be sung that could be lyrics with music or music with lyrics, that is, a marriage of convenience”, commented the artist, while making the public laugh, before interpreting hits like “For freedom”, “Today for you, tomorrow for me” and “Chance is capricious”. “A song is also a story of characters moving to the music and it is definitely the characters who are in these songs. The characters that have been part of so many songs that I have written over more than half a century, it seems that they are neither true nor false. They travel in a limbo of emotions between reality and fantasy. Those are Benito, Penelope, Lucía, Manuel, Edurne, Alberto, Irene, Juan, José and Elena”, referring to the protagonists of several of his songs.

One of the most anticipated moments by the public occurred when he sang, in a row, two of the most popular songs from his repertoire, the classics “Those little things” Y “Mediterranean”. At that moment, the public hummed both songs, to the point that on several occasions the Spaniard stopped singing to let the public interpret them.

Already in his last interventions in songs, the musician left several words that evoked the nostalgia that the moment caused him, which he managed to mask with a smile. “Farewells are always sad, but they also leave the path of return open and clear”indicated with a calm voice this singer born in Barcelona on December 27, 1943. “The road has been long, but it has been very short. I wish with all my heart that who knows when and where, we meet again “added Serrat, before interpreting the songs “Stop”, “Songs” Y “From time to time life”a tribute to Juan Antonio Corretjer and, incidentally, to Puerto Rico.

Before the imminent end of the concert, the public rose from their seats and gave the artist a resounding applause, along with the traditional chorus of “another, another, another.” When it seemed that the concert was coming to an end, and after saying goodbye together with the seven brilliant musicians who accompanied him during the concert, Serrat returned to the stage to perform two additional songs, including “Pueblo Blanco” Y “Penelope”, with which he closed this memorable recital. In total, the musician sang 23 songs in a period of approximately two hours and twenty minutes.

At the end, Serrat stood in the center of the stage, looking at the audience with a half smile on his face, while listening, presumably for the last time, to the loud applause that the Puerto Rican audience gave him. For several seconds, the emotion of the moment almost invaded the musician, who with a friendly gesture raised his right hand, and politely said goodbye. His look evoked nostalgia, but also satisfaction for all those years that he made the Puerto Rican public enjoy. Without a doubt, his presence on local stages will be remembered for many years.

controversial start

As is customary, various local media were accredited by the production house of the concert, Rompeolas de César Sainz, to cover the event. Upon entering the premises, photojournalists were notified that they would be able to capture images during the first two songs of the concert.

Nevertheless, To the surprise of the photojournalists, Serrat stopped what was the second song of the concert, “Mi niñez”, and indicated curtly through the microphone that he was not going to continue with the show “until you leave”. referring to photojournalists. Immediately afterwards, an usher indicated to the communication professionals that they should clear the area. Seeing what was happening, several people in the audience took advantage of the moment to insult the photojournalists.

Faced with this situation, the Association of Photojournalists of Puerto Rico published a message on social networks denouncing the situation. “The photojournalists and journalists carry out the coverage of the concerts duly accrediting ourselves with the producer of the event. We will not tolerate insults or outrages by any artist, such as what happened today at the Joan Manuel Serrat concert”.